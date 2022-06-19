What time will The Time Traveler's Wife air on HBO? Release date, Charisse final scene and more details explored

The Time Traveler's Wife is an HBO Max Original series, adapted from the widely known book of the same name by Audrey Niffenegger. Written by Steven Moffat (of Doctor Who and Sherlock fame), the series revolves around the romantic relationship between Henry, a time traveller, and Clare.

The series premiered on HBO on May 15, 2022 and the first season is set to conclude with the sixth and final episode releasing on June 19, 2022 at 9 pm ET/PT. Starring Theo James and Rose Leslie in the lead roles, the romantic sci-fi drama was directed by David Nutter.

When will the final episode of The Time Traveler's Wife release and how can you watch it?

The first season of the Theo James and Rose Leslie-starrer drama is set to come to an end with six episodes in. Since May 15, the episodes have been released on HBO Max on a weekly basis and following the same schedule, the finale will be released on June 19, 2022. The episode will be roughly 50 minutes long.

Those who have enjoyed watching the series, which has largely remained true to the book, might not want to miss out on the big wedding finale at 9 pm ET/PT airing on HBO Max. Viewers in the UK can catch the finale on Sky Atlantic at 8 pm or stream it on Now TV.

What is The Time Traveler's Wife about?

Written by Steven Moffat and directed by David Nutter, the TV series adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger's 2003 novel of the same name blends romance and science fiction. The plot of the series follows Henry DeTamble (Theo James), who has a genetic disorder that causes him to sporadically travel through time for short intervals.

An older version of Henry meets Clare (Rose Leslie) as a little girl and tells her that they are married in the future. A complicated and disorderly romance follows between the two as Henry moves through timelines and keeps meeting Clare in each of them.

Their relationship and marriage is complicated by Henry's tendency to disappear intermittently and his imminent death due to his condition. The Time Traveler's Wife is a unique take on time travel shenanigans and raises questions about determinism, free will, and identity.

The HBO Max Original series stays more or less true to the novel and depicts the plot in an episodic format.

The finale of The Time Traveler's Wife Season 1: Henry and Clare's wedding and Charisse's final scene

With the romantic sci-fi drama's first season drawing to a close, those who have read the 2003 novel will have a fair idea of what's about to happen in the finale. However, for viewers who haven't read the novel, there's a wedding-based finale coming up.

As per the synopsis for the final episode, while Henry and Clare prepare for the big moment in their lives, Henry becomes increasingly stressed and unexpectedly finds solace in his father. Viewers can expect there to be twists and turns and issues arising in the couple's lives, as has been the norm for the show.

Episode 6 of The Time Traveler's Wife will also feature "a very emotional, exciting, and beautiful" final scene with Charisse in it. In an interview with HollywoodLife, Natasha Lopez, who plays the role of Charisse in the series, teased, "Watch out for the final scene!" Charisse is Clare's no-filter best friend on the show and will naturally have something to say about the big event.

Will there be a Season 2 for The Time Traveler's Wife?

crystal ✿ @because143dear the time traveler’s wife has me crying every episode; it just delivers so excellently on all fronts from david nutter’s expert directing to the acting performances by theo james and rose leslie to the beautiful, whimsical music of blake neely - really recommend everyone to watch! the time traveler’s wife has me crying every episode; it just delivers so excellently on all fronts from david nutter’s expert directing to the acting performances by theo james and rose leslie to the beautiful, whimsical music of blake neely - really recommend everyone to watch! https://t.co/PBt26vTQyt

The first season of Theo James and Rose Leslie-starrer time travel drama comes to an end on June 19, 2022 with its sixth and final episode. This leaves fans and viewers of the show wondering if they will get a second season.

While a second season is yet to be ordered by the network, there does seem to be hope for one. Readers of the novel would know that Henry and Clare's wedding is not the end of the novel. Since the TV series has been sticking to the novel, it will need a few more episodes to bring the story to a conclusion.

So it's reasonable to hold out hope for season 2 of the series, but whether or not HBO wants more remains to be seen.

The Time Traveler's Wife Season 1, Episode 6 will be released on June 19, 2022 on HBO Max at 9 pm ET/PT.

