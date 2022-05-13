What time will The Time Traveler's Wife air on HBO and HBO Max? Details explored

HBO has released a date for the premiere of The Time Traveler's Wife and fans will be excited to learn that the series is set to drop very soon on the HBO streaming platform. Adapted from a book by the same name, written by Audrey Niffeneggeris, the six-episode series is produced by HBO and Warner Bros Television.

The series is written by Steven Moffat, who also serves as the executive director along with Sue Vertue, Brian Minchin, and Joseph E. Iberti. Directed by David Nutter, the romantic drama is coming soon on HBO and HBO Max.

What is The Time Traveler's Wife all about? Plot explored ahead of the release

Time travel has always been a mysteriously unnerving concept, haunting people for a very long time now. Numerous features have been made around the concept of time travel and many theories have been put to use in order to explain this illusive phenomena.

However, it is the uncertainty of time travel that adds to its charm and this is exactly what has been thematized in The Time Traveler's Wife.

The upcoming HBO series will throw some light onto this specific phenomenon by putting it in a romantic context instead of sci-fi. The plot of the series revolves around a couple's relationship, which is put to the ultimate test of time.

Henry DeTamble, played by Theo James, possesses a unique gene that allows him to travel through time, involuntarily. But Henry does not live a care-free life. He is in fact married to a beautiful woman named Claire Abshire, played by Rose Leslie, who finds it extremely difficult to cope with sudden changes because of her husband's time traveling tendencies.

About the official trailer

Along with the plot synopsis, a trailer for the series has also been released. In the trailer we see Henry saying:

“Time travel is not a superpower, it’s a disability. It’s what’s wrong with me.”

Moments later, we see him reunited with his future wife Claire, whom he does not recognize. The two of them spend time together while getting to know one another all over again. This has beautifully summed up the entire series, especially the struggles of a romantic relationship brought on by unseen circumstances.

The official synopsis of the series reads as follows:

"A couple's relationship is put to the test when time travel is involved. A TV adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger's novel 'The Time Traveler's Wife.'"

When does the series premiere?

▫️ @theowjmes henry's life is a mess before he meets clare in real time, his apartment is just one aspect that shows that, and his compliance with that goes so much deeper than just a messy bedroom, the bedroom reflects what he feels #TheTimeTravelersWife henry's life is a mess before he meets clare in real time, his apartment is just one aspect that shows that, and his compliance with that goes so much deeper than just a messy bedroom, the bedroom reflects what he feels #TheTimeTravelersWife https://t.co/KeuLq4FWbx

The Time Traveler's Wife will premiere on the HBO Max streaming platform on May 15, 2022. Since HBO releases most of its episodes at 3.01 AM. ET, which is 12.01 AM PT, it is expected that the upcoming series will also air at this time.

To watch The Time Traveler's Wife, viewers will be required to hold a subscription to the HBO Max streaming platform since the show is a HBO Original series and will be released there.

Catch the upcoming HBO romantic drama this May 15.

