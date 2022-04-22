A Tail of Love full cast list: Brittany Bristow, Chris McNally and others star in Hallmark romance

A Tail of Love is an upcoming heart-warming Hallmark original romantic drama that is all set to make its arrival on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 8 pm ET/PT, exclusively on the Hallmark Channel. The movie is a part of Hallmark's programming event titled Spring into Love.

Kim Saltarski, Richard Beattie and Agnes Bristow have served as the writers of the movie while Leif Bristow has served as the director of this romantic drama.

The storyline for the movie disclosed by Hallmark reads:

"When Bella loses funding for her dog rescue, she turns to JR, a soldier who quickly becomes attached to Indie, a retired military dog who just came to the rescue."

By the looks of the aforementioned description, it seems like the movie is going to be a heart-melting romantic drama with waves of emotions.

Take a look at the promising cast members of A Tail of Love.

The full cast list of A Tail of Love

Brittany Bristow as Bella

Canadian actress and producer Brittany Bristow will be seen portraying one of the lead characters, Bella, in this upcoming Hallmark romantic drama.

The actress began her acting career when she was only six years old and since then has been a part of several noteworthy movies and TV series. She is well-known for playing Brooke Miller in Holiday Date and Jane in The Marijuana Conspiracy.

Her list of movies also includes Perfect Pie, Profoundly Normal, Sophie & Sheba, Saul: The Journey to Damascus, A Dangerous Arrangement, Kiss and Cry, Love Blossoms, Christmas Next Door, Royal Matchmaker, Love on Safari, Killer High, Christmas at the Palace, No Sleep 'Til Christmas, Love, Romance, & Chocolate, Loving Christmas and some others.

She has also been a part of several TV series, including Baxter, Murdoch Mysteries, Private Eyes, Coming In, Rising Suns, Hudson & Rex and some others.

Chris McNally as JR

Canadian actor Chris McNally will be seen playing the lead character of JR in A Tail of Love.

The critically acclaimed actor is well-known for portraying the character of Lucas Bouchard in When Calls the Heart, a popular Hallmark Channel series.

He has also been a part of several praiseworthy movies and TV series, including Freefall, John Apple Jack, The Orchard, The Plastic Protocol, Riverdale, Sailing Into Love, Snowkissed, A Winter Princess, The Sweetest Heart, Same Time Next Week, Falling Skies, Killer Instinct, Supernatural, Altered Carbon and several more.

Moxie as Indie

Moxie, a Belgian Malinois, who was imported to Canada at the age of 9 weeks by Dawn Thomas, will be seen playing Indie in this Hallmark romantic drama movie.

This movie marks the acting debut of Moxie. However, she has been a significant part of several dog sports and competitions with her owner and trainer Dawn.

Her long list of previous achievements entails Conformation Champion, multiple High in Trials, Obedience Trial Champion and also other titles in Agility, Flyball and Tracking.

Apart from the aforementioned lead cast members, the cast list of A Tail of Love also entails the following actors:

Jayne Eastwood as Lily

Neil Crone as Ed Colvin

Humberly Gonzalez as Maddie

Stephanie Moore as Rachel

Russell Yuen as Dale

Michael Blake as Chad

Toya Alexis as Jill

Cora Eckert as Mom

Victoria Jacques as Rachel Employee #2

Denys Tremblay as Rachel Employee #1

Don't forget to watch A Tail of Love, premiering this Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 8 pm ET/PT, on the Hallmark Channel.

Edited by Somava