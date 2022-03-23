A Second Chance at Love full cast list: Eriq La Salle, Gloria Reuben and others star in Hallmark film

A Second Chance at Love is an upcoming movie set to premiere on March 26 (Saturday), 2022, at 8 pm ET/PT, on the Hallmark channel.

Alfons Adetuyi serves as the director of the movie, while Chad Quinn is the writer. Tara Cowell-Plain is the producer, while Danny Webber, Kimberley Wakefield, Danial Nasser, Joseph Nasser, Jacob Nasser, and Jack Nasser are all executive producers.

The ensemble cast includes Gloria Reuben, Alvina August, Jarod Joseph, Eriq La Salle, Latonya Williams, BJ Harrison, Jill Morrison, Yasmeen Kelders, and several other actors.

The promising cast list for Hallmark's A Second Chance at Love

Gloria Reuben as Brenda Roberts

Gloria Reuben will be seen in A Second Chance at Love as Brenda Roberts, one of the main characters.

The 57-year-old is an Emmy and Golden Globe Award-nominated singer, actress, and author. She is also the president of Waterkeeper Alliance, a global environmental organization,

The actress has been in several movies, including Wild Orchid II: Two Shades of Blue, Timecop, Nick of Time, Macbeth in Manhattan, David and Lola, and Deep in My Heart. She has also appeared in The Feast of All Saints, Happy Here and Now, Salem Witch Trials, Lincoln, Reasonable Doubt, Jean of the Joneses, and Who We Are Now.

Additionally, Reuben has been a part of several TV series. These include The Flash, ER, The Agency, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, 1-800-Missing, Falling Skies, Blindspot, Cloak & Dagger, City on a Hill, and Blue Bloods.

Eriq La Salle as Jack Roberts

American writer, producer, director and actor Eriq La Salle will be seen playing Jack Roberts in A Second Chance at Love.

The 59-year-old has been a part of several movies in his career. These include Rappin', Cut and Run, Where Are the Children?, Coming to America, Jacob's Ladder, Color of Night, Rebound: The Legend of Earl "The Goat" Manigault, and One Hour Photo. He has also appeared in Crazy as Hell, The Seat Filler, Johnny Was, MegaFault, Logan and several others.

The actor has worked on several TV series, including Spenser: For Hire, Another World, Leg Work, Gideon Oliver, B.L. Stryker, A Different World, L.A. Law, and Quantum Leap. He has also been in shows like The Human Factor, Under Suspicion, Adventures from the Book of Virtues, The Larry Sanders Show, The Twilight Zone, and more.

Alvina August as Alicia Owens

Promising actress Alvina August will be seen portraying one of the lead characters, Alicia Owens, in A Second Chance at Love.

The actress is known for her role as Tatiana Morris in the fan-favorite series Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (2021). She has been a part of many TV series, including Woke (2020), Nancy Drew (2019-2020), The Boys (2019), Siren (2019), Hailey Dean Mystery (2018-2019), and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018-2019). She has also appeared in The Good Doctor (2017-2018), Arrow (2018), and Suits (2016).

August has also starred in several movies. These include Deliver by Christmas (2020), Noelle (2019), The Intruder (2019), Bad Times at the El Royale (2018), and Love in Design (2018). She has also been in The Machine (2017) and Bruno & Boots: This Can't Be Happening at Macdonald Hall (2017).

The other actors on the cast list and the characters they portray in the movie are listed below:

Jarod Joseph as Arnold Owens

Latonya Williams as Kam

BJ Harrison as Mema

Jill Morrison as Jill

Yasmeen Kelders as Young Alicia

Matthew Dowden as Rob Staples

Kate Craven as Jada

Shaquan Lewis as Marcus

Ray King as Mr. Cornelius

Nykeem Provo as Rahsaan

Don't forget to watch A Second Chance at Love, arriving this March 26, 2022, on the Hallmark channel.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh