Netflix March 2022 releases: 4 films that cannot be missed

In February, you witnessed the release of a bunch of amazing films on Netflix. Movies like Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Face of Madness Returns and The Tinder Swindler were some of the most-watched out of the lot.

In March, Netflix is coming up with another fresh set of movies that you just can't miss. Brace yourself to watch flicks like Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Zombieland Double Tap, and more.

From Venom: Let There Be Carnage to Zombieland Double Tap, four Netflix movies to watch in March

1) Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Released last year, Venom: Let There Be Carnage continues the journey of Eddie Brock trying to resume his career as a reporter. However, things go wrong when he interviews a serial killer called Cletus, who becomes the host body for the symbiote called Carnage.

The incidents that followed made life hell for Eddie (read Venom) and the entire city. The movie made $502.1 million at the box office and could pave the way for more Venom movies in the future. For now, it is arriving in Netflix on March 1.

2) Zombieland Double Tap

This March, Netflix welcomes you to Zombieland as it's going to stream the popular horror-comedy movie, Zombieland Double Tap. The film stars Woody Harrelson in the main role of Tallahassee, a veteran zombie killer.

The plot revolves around how few survivors of the post-Zombie Apocalypse world thrive to survive. It is a popular stress buster for movie fans, and from March 16, you too can enjoy it in HD.

3) The Adam Project

The Adam Project is a popular American sci-fi drama starring the ever-popular Ryan Reynolds. The storyline revolves around Adam Reed, a time-traveling fighter pilot. In the movie, he teams up with his younger version and sets out on a mission to save the future.

If you are a lover of movies that have over-the-top action moments and cutting-edge camerawork, this is one that you will not want to miss out on. The Adam Project starts streaming on Netflix on March 11.

4) The Weekend Away

Up for some mystery and drama? This March, your favorite OTT platform is bringing you The Weekend Away, a nail-biting psychological thriller. The movie is about a woman who starts looking for her best friend who has surprisingly vanished in Croatia during a trip.

The plot offers a galaxy of twists and turns that would leave viewers on the edges of their seats. The movie is arriving on March 3.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer