Love, Classified full cast list: Melora Hardin, Arienne Mandi and others star in Hallmark romance

Hallmark is back with a new romantic movie, Love, Classified, much to their fans' delight. The channel is known for their rom-com dramas, and they rarely disappoint.

The Hallmark Original movie follows a romance novelist, Emilia, who comes back into the lives of her adult children, Taylor and Zach, using the book signing arranged by her hometown’s local book shop as a pretense. Emilia tries to reconnect with her children while they explore new and past relationships through an app that helps people reconnect.

Love, Classified will release on April 16, 2022.

Cast list of Love, Classified

The Hallmark Original stars Melora Hardin, Katherine McNamara, Matina Birtch, Max Lloyd-Jones, Arienne Mandi, Abraham Asto, Marcus Curtis, Levon Kendall, Jamall Johnson, John Gillich and Mike Crestejo and other supporting actors.

Melora Hardin as Emilia

Melora Hardin is an American actress and singer who is best known for her portrayal of Jan Levinson on the critically acclaimed NBC series, The Office. She also had a recurring role on the ABC series, A Million Little Things and starred as the love interest of Billy Ray Cyrus in Hannah Montana: The Movie. Hardin has also starred in The Bold Type, which was nominated for a 2020 Women’s Image Award.

Recently, she competed in the Season 30 of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars and finished as a semi-finalist. Hardin was also nominated for an Emmy in 2016 for the role of Tammy Cashman in Amazon’s Transparent.

Arienne Mandi as Franki

Arienne Mandi, a fluent speaker of Spanish and Farsi, proudly represents both the Latinx and Middle Eastern communities. She has worked in NCIS and Hawaii 5-0, and is currently prepping for Season 3 of The L Word: Generation Q.where she plays the powerhouse, Dani Nuñez.

Max Lloyd-Jones as Zach

Max Lloyd-Jones is a Canadian actor who entered the entertainment industry at the age of 13 with the role of David Durango in The Sandlot 2. Since then, he has appeared in over 20 films and television shows. Lloyd-Jones has starred in War for the Planet of the Apes, Field of Lost Shoes and The Mandalorian.

Katherine McNamara as Taylor

Katherine McNamara is an actress and singer, best known for playing Clary Fray in the Freeform series, Shadowhunters. She made her big screen debut in New Year’s Eve, playing the role of Lily. She has also starred in the Disney Channel Original Movie, Girl Vs. Monster, opposite Olivia Holt.

Steve Bacic as Brian

Steve Bacic is a Canadian actor who has garnered international recognition with leading roles in television series such as Arrow, Aftermath, NCIS and CSI: Miami. Bacic is also a series regular on SyFy’s Andromeda, The Guard and Crash & Burn.

Catch the Hallmark movie Love, Classified this April 16, 2022.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee