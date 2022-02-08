When is NCIS returning? Long wait before intriguing episode

NCIS Season 19, Episode 13, should have aired on January 31. However, there are no signs of a new episode well into February. This hiatus is due to the ongoing Winter Olympics. Most popular TV shows have ceased airing new episodes in fear of schedule clashes, and this one is among them.

The CBS original had one of the most different seasons with its nineteenth one. The long-running TV series witnessed the departure of Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon), who was pretty much the heart and soul of the crime drama.

There is some hint regarding the show's return date, despite CBS's silence on the matter. Read on to find out more.

NCIS expected return date

NCIS is off due to the Winter Olympics. So evidently, it will not be back before February 20, when the event end.

CBS generally airs NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i on the same day. Although there is no hint of the former's air date, a Canadian promo for the Hawai'i counterpart states the date February 28.

The date may vary in the US, but fans can expect the tentative return date of the show to be February 28.

The upcoming episode will focus on the changes still taking place after the exit of Gibbs. A lot of other members seem affected by this. There will be a massive void in the aftermath of Gibb's departure, and it will be worth seeing how the show copes with it.

Among the exciting things in the next episode, one huge factor is Brian Dietzen being the writer. Other than that, it will feature the return of Carol Wilson (Meredith Eaton). So there is a lot to be excited about in the upcoming episode.

What happened in the previous episode?

Episode 12 of the CBS drama featured a very intense case involving the death of a Navy officer and an eventual link to the dark world of cage fighting. The episode verged deep into the underworld and made for a fascinating challenge to the team.

Presently, the show has to compensate in the story to make up for the absence of Gibbs. The previous episode, titled "Fight or Flight," also featured some great acting by Wilmer Valderrama, who plays the role of Torres.

The official description of the episode read:

"When the body of a Navy lieutenant is discovered missing an eye, the investigation leads to the world of cage fighting."

The upcoming weeks will be special for the show as it finds its footing without the presence of Gibbs. There are some other interesting events like a mega-crossover that CBS has teased for March.

The details about the upcoming episode will be updated by CBS soon. Till then, fans can stay tuned for updates.

