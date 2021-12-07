'NCIS' recap: What do the whispers from the grave say?

NCIS just released one of the most unique episodes the show has aired so far. The expectations were high for NCIS Season 19 Episode 9 as this was the last episode before the show went on a month long break.

However, the show did manage to pull off a very unpredictable episode before the break as the team was pushed hard in an effort to crack a tough case.

In an episode that involved the victim helping the team with the case of her murder, the NCIS team dives into a fast-paced thrill ride in the final episode of 2021, which served as a mid-season finale.

'NCIS' Season 19 Episode 9 plot recap

The NCIS team stumbled upon a rare case when a high-profile financial advisor, Sandra Holdren (Stepfanie Kramer), was found dead. The main twist in this episode is that the victim leaves behind a hologram projection of herself that can interract via AI and has many of her memories embedded into it.

NCIS uses this hologram model of the victim to help solve the case. The hologram that Sandra leaves is for her estranged daughter, Ruby Holdren (Holly Curran). It was a last ditch effort by her to reconnect with her daughter.

As the team gets on with the case, various discoveries are made about the dead woman. She had apparently run into some legal trouble for embezzlement. It is also revealed that during this time her son killed himself. She had made some enemies due to the stolen funds and the NCIS team begin to look into that.

After several attempts to interrogate the hologram in search of an answer, the team hit a blind spot when Sandra's vallet and buttler, Geoffrey (Matthew Hancock), disappears, and they begin to suspect him of having a motive.

However, it is discovered that he was indeed angry at Sandra, but was not the killer as he had a solid alibi. Someone had anonymously paid him to write a threatening note to Sandra.

While talking to the hologram Sandra, it is discovered that her lawyer Albert Beck (Todd Waring) is her long term friend and by measuring other clues, their suspicion shifts to him. Being one of the best defense attorneys in the city, it would have been very hard to crack Albert. So the NCIS comes up with a very unique solution.

Albert is interrogated in front of the hologram and as stories and real Easter eggs come up, it gets to Albert emotionally. He confesses to killing Sandra to hide his crime of embezzlement.

It is then revealed that Sandra was never involved in financial fraud. Albert was solely responsible for the fraud, and he conveniently placed the blame on Sandra's son. Sandra had simply taken the blame to protect her son's reputation.

In an emotionally dense ending to the episode, Sandra's hologram finally talks to her estranged daughter, and her daughter understands Sandra's choices for the first time.

'NCIS' Season 19 Episode 10 release date

The next episode of NCIS is not going to air for almost another month. The official date for the release of the tenth episode is 3 January 2022.

