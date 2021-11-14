Why is 'NCIS: Los Angeles' episode 6 not airing this week? All about the CBS show and when it returns

NCIS: Los Angeles TV series that follows the Los Angeles–based Office of Special Projects (OSP) - a Naval Criminal Investigative Service division specializing in undercover assignments. NCIS: Los Angeles is a spin-off of the long-running NCIS and is the second series in the NCIS franchise.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs one new episode of its new season per week. However, no new episodes are scheduled to be aired this weekend, and here is why.

CBS will air an Adele concert/interview

There is no new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles this week because CBS is opting to air an Adele concert/interview special instead to celebrate the release of her new album 30. The official statement released by CBS declares:

"CBS presents ADELE ONE NIGHT ONLY, a new primetime special with extraordinary performances from the superstar including Adele’s first new material in six years, plus her chart-topping hits. The special will also feature an exclusive interview with Adele by Oprah Winfrey from her rose garden, in Adele’s first televised wide-ranging conversation about her new album, the stories behind the songs, life after divorce, weight loss and raising her son."

It was somewhat anticipated given the singer's popularity and the need for some breaks during the season. NCIS will air again on Sunday, November 21 at 9:00 p.m. EST, with its new episode "Sundown."

More about the new episode of 'NCIS: Los Angeles'

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 5 finally shone the spotlight on Admiral Kilbride. The effort to humanize Kilbride continued in episode 5. However, episode 6 deals with a new problem. The official synopsis of NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 6 reads:

"Sam negotiates and Rountree goes undercover, when a man takes a busload of hostages and threatens to blow it up unless his daughter’s war crimes are posthumously cleared."

There will be another week's wait to catch the new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles airing on CBS. Meanwhile, don't miss out on Adele One Night Only airing on CBS in place of NCIS.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha