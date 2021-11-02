 'NCIS' Season 19 Episode 6: What happens after Leroy Gibbs resigns? 

NCIS is all set to air episode 6 of season 19, on November 1, 2021 after a one-week hiatus. The American Police procedural TV series follows a team of special agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service who track down terrorists and solve other high-profile criminal cases.

The team consists of MIT graduate NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee, NCIS Special Agent Eleanor "Ellie" Bishop, NCIS Special Agent Nicholas "Nick" Torres, who works solo undercover assignments, and NCIS Special Agent Jacqueline "Jack" Sloane. The team is led by former Marine gunnery sergeant NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

NCIS has been running for 18 years now with agent Leroy Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon. Mark has been a major part of the show since it first aired in 2003. The show has been renewed for its 19th season. Ahead of the airing of episode 6 of this new season, here's what fans can expect from it.

What to expect from tonight's new episode of 'NCIS'?

Episode 4 of NCIS' season 6 saw the resignation of the beloved Special Agent in Charge Leroy Gibbs (Mark Harmon), who is now replaced by Alden Parker (Gary Cole). Tonight's new episode, "False Start," will reveal how the workspace changes after Parker takes over.

As usual, the episode opens with another case involving the murder of a Navy commander who was responsible for training some of the top athletes in the country. Parker is now the new Special Agent in Charge in place of Gibbs. This episode will test his capabilities as the new Special Agent in Charge and how well he is able to fill Gibbs' shoes.

Another interesting thing to see will be how the team adjusts to Parker after Gibbs' departure. By now, it is clear that Parker operates very differently from Gibbs. Gibbs was only interested in getting to business and never warmed up to the team as a friend. However, Parker is interested in getting to know the team and making a good impression on them.

On his first day, he leaves pastries on his desk for his coworkers and tries to engage with them by showing an interest in their lives. However, this gesture was confusing for the team who were used to Gibbs barking orders at them.

Episode 5: A recap

After Gibbs's abrupt resignation, the fifth episode of NCIS picked up where it left off, exploring how the team members coped with the news. McGee was offered the job of filling the place left by Gibbs, but he turned it down. Eventually, the duties of leading the squad fell to Parker. It was revealed that Gibbs had recommended that Parker take his place, which comes as quite a shock given their rocky relationship.

Does Mark Harmon quit for good?

Season 18 of NCIS dropped hints that Agent Leroy Gibbs may be resigning from his duties soon. He started distancing himself after being suspended for assault, and the season finale saw Gibbs almost killed after a boat explosion. It was finally in episode 4 of season 19 that Gibbs announced his resignation to McGee while hunting down a hitman in Alaska where he says,

‘I’m not going back home’.

Although Harmon quit the show following Gibbs' resignation, fans can expect him to return with a guest appearance in the future. Showrunner and executive producer Steven Binder has said,

“As an executive producer and dear friend, Mark continues to be an integral part of the fabric of the show,”

Catch the new episode of the CBS show NCIS on November 1 to see how Parker fits in as the new in-charge and how the team warms up to him.

Edited by Danyal Arabi