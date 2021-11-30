'NCIS' Season 19 episode 8: What to expect from the show's return? 

NCIS is returning after two weeks, with the show's recent episode set to be released on November 29, 2021. The last episode, titled "Docked," was released on November 8, 2021, after which the show went on break for Thanksgiving.

The next episode could be a different one and an even more exciting one since it is the episode airing after the show took a Thanksgiving break, and this time of the year gets exciting for every show. The upcoming episode is titled "Peacekeeper," and it is nearly time to start anticipating it.

'NCIS': What to look forward to?

NCIS is one of the longest-running scripted TV shows in the US. It has multiple sequels, parts, and spin-offs. NCIS is currently in its 19th season of the original series, and the next episode is the 8th episode of the season.

'Peacekeeper' marks NCIS's return after a gap of a couple of weeks. According to CBS, the episode's official synopsis reads:

"A Navy reservist's body is found in a beat-up car at the end of a gun range; Kasie weighs the pros and cons of buying a gun."

It is evident this episode will, like other episodes, deal with one main case, as is common in this police procedural show and a series of subplots.

It seems the main case will involve a murder case where a Navy reservist is killed and dumped in an old car at a gun range. The case could get complicated as the show has nearly reached its mid-season peak, if it continues with the format of the eighth season of NCIS.

The show also hints at Kasie Hines (played by Diona Reasonover), a Forensic Specialist at the NCIS, debating the pros and cons of owning a gun. This may also bring in some serious questions about gun ownership in the US and may ring some bells at a higher place.

'NCIS' Recap: Where did the series leave off?

The previous episode of NCIS was aired on November 8, 2021, and involved the case of a dead man on a cruise ship. His body is discovered in the Sauna. The episode traced the solving of the crime by the brilliant NCIS team, and with that, the show went on a Thanksgiving break.

The show will air on November 28 for its newest episode on the CBS channel. Stay tuned for more updates!

