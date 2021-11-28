'SWAT' Season 5 Episode 7: What to expect

SWAT has created a recent buzz with the premiere of its fifth season. In what has been termed by many fans as the best season so far, the intrigue it has generated has been unparalleled. So much so that the fans were upset waiting for a week without SWAT.

Sadly, with Black Friday being on the same day and Thanksgiving spirits still running high, SWAT too, like most TV shows this time of the year, is on a two-week-long break. The latest episode is set to return on December 3. Here's what we know so far that will help ease the wait.

'SWAT' Season 5 Episode 6 Recap

The previous episode, which aired before the show went on a break, was titled "Crisis Actor" and was a really tense ride with our favorite SWAT team. The team dealt with a hostage situation and kept audiences on their toes throughout the episode's runtime.

The plot for the sixth episode reads:

"When armed gunmen storm the set of a controversial cable news show that promotes conspiracy theories, the team races to prevent a hostage situation from escalating on live TV; Chris supports Street as he prepares for his mother's funeral."

The hostage situation complicated by the chance of it happening on live television made it a rare and brilliant case, a perfect one before taking a break. The episode was a total adrenaline rush.

'SWAT' Season 5 Episode 7: What we know so far

Little information is available about the upcoming episode. CBS often likes it this way, revealing very little information about upcoming episodes to build intrigue and grab fans' attention.

It can be guessed from previous episodes that maybe this episode will finally return Sgt. Dan 'Hondo' Harrelson (Shemar Moore) to the driving seat, something that has been absent over this series.

The recently released synopsis points to a dangerous case involving a lot of money and the Russian mob. The first case of Hondo as a leader will not be easy, or so it seems.

The gap would be an excellent time to get fans anticipating enough and then bring on a surprise in the form of putting Hondo back on the helm.

The episode will air on CBS on December 3rd. Until then, hopes are high for the SWAT fans.

