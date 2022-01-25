NCIS: Hawai'i Season 1 Episode 13 - Release date, the story so far, and more

NCIS: Hawai'i recently aired a two-part episode for the first time. The show's 12th and 13th episodes are titled Spies, Part 1 and Spies, Part 2 respectively. While the first half of the intriguing case stretched over to episode 12 of season 1, which aired on January 23, 2022, the second half will premiere on January 24, 2022

NCIS: Hawai'i is fairly new to the lineup of NCIS shows, and this is the first attempt of the show to go for a long, twisted case. Spies, part 1 introduced the case of a Navy Officer who dies mysteriously, and one of the main links that the team finds leads them to Jane Tennant.

Check out the promo for NCIS: Hawai'i season 1, episode 13

The promo for the show's upcoming episode aired at the end of the first part and teased viewers of a "thrilling conclusion" to the show's first double-episode.

It seems that Jane Tennant is deeply invested, both emotionally and physically in this case. The official summary of the episode, as released by CBS, reads:

"While Jane investigates Maggie's kidnapping, she's shocked when she learns the truth and enlists her team and Whistler to prove her findings."

NCIS: Hawai'i recap - Catching up on the first part

The first episode of the show's two-part episode introduced the crisis and delved deep into it. The officer who was found dead was revealed to have been poisoned with thallium. As the NCIS team dug deeper, more secrets were exposed, leading to a foreign spy.

The summary for the episode reads:

"NCIS investigates the mysterious death of a Navy engineer; Jane's mentor and friend is kidnapped; a New Zealand intelligence service case officer arrives and connects the Navy engineer's death to a Chinese black operation secret agent."

The end of the episode pointed in a different direction. The show ended on a high note with the team, especially Jane, beginning to suspect Maggie, Jane's mentor and best friend.

When is the upcoming episode of NCIS: Hawai'i airing?

The second part of Spies will air on January 24, 2022. The episode will premiere at 9 PM ET on CBS. It can also be streamed at Paramount+.

Edited by Sabika