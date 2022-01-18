NCIS: Hawai'i Season 1, Episode 11 — Release date, synopsis, and more

NCIS: Hawai'i is back after a short one-week break. The show was supposed to air the tenth episode, titled "The Game", on January 10. However, due to some issues with the schedule, it will return on January 17.

The series' latest episode will see Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-bustami) go undercover on a mission to bring down a drug kingpin. Directed by James Hayman, this episode is expected to bring back the usual drama of the crime show to its full extent.

NCIS: Hawai'i @NCISHawaiiCBS What sticky situation has Lucy got herself into this time? 🤔 Find out on an all-new #NCISHawaii , Monday. What sticky situation has Lucy got herself into this time? 🤔 Find out on an all-new #NCISHawaii, Monday. https://t.co/AN7Su92MA2

Check out the promo for the eleventh episode of NCIS: Hawai'i

The upcoming episode of NCIS: Hawai'i promises a "very intense premise," according to the promo. Lucy Tara goes undercover in a high-stakes poker game, perhaps one where the "deadly drug dealer" is also present. The promo also reveals that this is her first mission undercover, which makes things even more interesting.

The final shot of the promo is particularly intriguing. It shows an undercover Lucy being held at gunpoint. Does this mean she gets caught on her mission? If so, what happens to her? The promo leaves a lot of exciting questions for the episode to answer.

NCIS: Hawai'i synopsis — The game begins

The synopsis describes some things fans can expect from the upcoming episode. The official synopsis released by CBS reads:

"When evidence to put away a drug kingpin is stolen, Lucy goes undercover at an underground poker tournament to find out which high-roller is behind the crime; Lucy's feelings are in turmoil when Whistler's ex-girlfriend arrives in town."

Readers can infer from the synopsis that this episode will deal with Lucy's personal and professional lives. With Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson) also a part of the picture, Lucy will have a lot to deal with in this drama-filled episode.

NCIS: Hawai'i @NCISHawaiiCBS You can count on this team to always have your back — literally and figuratively. #NCISHawaii You can count on this team to always have your back — literally and figuratively. #NCISHawaii https://t.co/aNPaS16o1Y

What happened in the previous episode?

The previous episode dealt with a lost shipment that involved other departments, like the FBI. The complicated case went through a lot of ups and downs before the final culprit was revealed.

This episode also dealt with the personal crisis of Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) involving her son.

Where to watch NCIS: Hawai'i Season 1, Episode 11?

Also Read Article Continues below

The show will air on January 17 on the CBS channel at 10 pm ET. Fans can also stream it on the network's official streaming service. The release time for the streaming service varies from region to region.

Edited by Ravi Iyer