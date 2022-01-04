'NCIS' recap: Who is the traitor in this spine-chilling episode?

The long-running crime drama NCIS returned with its winter premiere titled 'Pledge of Allegiance' after taking a month-long winter break. CBS' NCIS hit all the right spots with its tenth episode for the season, making it an intriguing watch as the show returned to full flow.

The latest episode of NCIS deals with the hunt for a Navy chief who is accused of stealing military secrets and also linked with murder. In the case of a thrilling manhunt, a final twist proves to be the defining factor for the NCIS team. This episode held its ground till the very last second.

NCIS @NCIS_CBS #NCIS is back with an all-new episode starting right NOW. You won't want to miss it. #NCIS is back with an all-new episode starting right NOW. You won't want to miss it. https://t.co/j0GTNSPjO6

Manhunt for a traitor

NCIS team is called into action when a Navy chief is charged with espionage, and military police are already on a hunt for him. Navy Chief Warrant officer Rafi Nazar is accused of stealing the master key that controls combat drones.

NCIS @NCIS_CBS This next case has got the entire #NCIS team on their toes. This next case has got the entire #NCIS team on their toes. https://t.co/qj8zUIifB2

No one, including his fiance Kay, has no idea where Nazar went, but Kay vehemently protests that Nazar is innocent and he could never turn into a traitor. Chasing clues in the classic NCIS way, the team discovers a dead body. The unidentified dead body was shot with the same gun that was missing from Nazar's home.

On further discovery, NCIS figures out that Nazar is not originally from America. He is a Serbian-born whose family was involved in major crimes in Serbia. They even figure out that perhaps his sole intention for infiltrating the Navy is to sell its secrets. The forensic analysis further reveals that the master key was taken from Nazar's computer.

When Nazar finally contacts his fiance, NCIS wiretaps and gets his location. Even though they convince Kay to be on board about taking him down when she meets him in secret, she spills it, and he manages to escape and reach the Afghan embassy.

Big twist for the 'NCIS'

The master key is discovered to be sold for free. As the team assumes that it was perhaps for a cause and not money, NCIS threatens Nazar that he either give himself up or they will charge his fiance for being an accomplice to the crime.

This probes Nazar to actually give himself up. But he gets shot by an unknown car right after. When taken to the NCIS facility and interrogated after discovering that it wasn't a fatal wound, it is revealed that Kay is the traitor and not Nazar. Nazar is perhaps only desperately in love with her, but Kay used his computer to release the master key.

The Navy is able to deactivate the key in time, and Kay and her group of domestic terrorists go down. Nazar's name is cleared, but the remnants of the mistrust associated with him hang over his head.

The episode is thrilling till the very end. Now that NCIS has returned to its full glory, viewers can expect great new episodes every week. The next episode is set to be released on January 17, 2022. Until then, stay tuned.

Edited by Shaheen Banu