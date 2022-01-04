NCIS: Hawai'i - Lost things find their way

CBS' NCIS: Hawai'i just aired its 10th episode that deals with the case of missing contraband weapons. After the show was on a break for almost a month, this episode brings back the drama in typical NCIS fashion.

The episode is titled "Lost," clearly referring to the shipment. The team needs to cross paths with an unlikely ally in the process, but it also offers ample emotional depth apart from the intriguing case. Jane Tennant's (played by Vanessa Lachey) personal life and her relationship with her son are also a key part of this episode.

NCIS: Hawai'i recap - The hunt for the "Lost" shipment

The NCIS is called into action after Russell Goodrick is killed and a critical shipment is looted. This shipment contained parts of a Naval machine gun and can be sold off at high rates in the black market.

Others like the Coast Guards and the FBI are also working on the case due to its critical nature and threats that it poses to national security. Tennant and her team close down on this while she is dealing with a personal matter, and she discovers two severed fingers at the back of a suspect's car and tracks the person down.

Linking the clues further, the NCIS team is able to get more details of the suspect and of the possible motive. The weapons, when put in the context of the situation, weighed in on millions. They are able to track down the deal, and in fact, also witness the deal going down.

NCIS arrest all the parties involved in the deal and the episode reaches its climax.

Tennant's personal battle

Tennant is plagued by a personal issue with her son throughout the episode. This happens after Tennant's son asks her to help when he is worried about his friend, who he hadn't seen around in days.

Tennant tries to contact the friend's father but she is unable to get through to him. When she reaches their house, it is a visible mess but the young boy tries to hide it. Tennant goes on to talk to the father at his place of work, the hospital.

She realizes that he is visibly drugged and the child is indeed suffering. She threatens him with the Child Services if this continues.

However, doing this doesn't make things right with her own son as he is still angry because she couldn't help his friend. Tennant talks to her ex-partner about their son and he consoles her by saying that she is doing the right thing and the best she can do.

Also Read Article Continues below

The episode ends here. For further updates on NCIS: Hawai'i, stay tuned.

To mark the new season of Cobra Kai, here's a brand new exclusive interview.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan