How do fans feel about 'NCIS' fall-finale?

As the 19th season of NCIS reaches its halfway mark, it becomes more evident why the show running has been able to hold on to the audience's attention across decades.

The show's fall finale can serve as a glistening example as to how a series can command the respect and garner the attention of its audience even after years. The last episode of the year was a special one, and "Collective Memory" lived up to, if not exceeded, all expectations.

It was one of the most interesting episodes with a concept that was unique- featuring a 3-D hologram of the victim herself.

'NCIS' fans react to emotional episode

"Collective Memory" not only gave us a strong, compelling case with a unique twist featuring a 3-D hologram of the person murdered, but it also had some very emotionally tense moments. It was filled with such scenes and it moved the fans immensely.

The way fans reacted goes to show how successful this episode actually was and how strong the season is going so far. Check out some fan reactions from Twitter.

2Lowkey @trent_dasavage I don’t watch nothing but criminal minds and NCIS 😂 I don’t watch nothing but criminal minds and NCIS 😂

Allie💃 @IrelandALLIE2 @NCIS_CBS The episode was so fantastic. Didnt know I would cry so much. @NCIS_CBS The episode was so fantastic. Didnt know I would cry so much.

Katrina Law's performance especially stood out today, and she seemed to have struck all the right chords.

Hans Denum @HansDenum @katrinalaw @NCIS_CBS @katrinalaw



You are very cool and awesome with your character’s role on NCIS.



No matter where the roads take you katrina, I’m always here to back you up



You will always have my complete support from me on this one as always Katrina. ❤️❤️❤️❤️🥰🥰🥰🥰



#katrinalaw #NCIS You are very cool and awesome with your character’s role on NCIS.No matter where the roads take you katrina, I’m always here to back you upYou will always have my complete support from me on this one as always Katrina. ❤️❤️❤️❤️🥰🥰🥰🥰 @katrinalaw @NCIS_CBS @katrinalaw You are very cool and awesome with your character’s role on NCIS.No matter where the roads take you katrina, I’m always here to back you upYou will always have my complete support from me on this one as always Katrina. ❤️❤️❤️❤️🥰🥰🥰🥰 #katrinalaw #NCIS

When will the show be back?

The long running show aired a great episode today. This can be considered the fall finale, as is common with most shows during this time of the year.

In the past few months, the episodes of the show were scattered and did not have a set schedule. However, once Christmas and New Year's is over, it will have a definite schedule again.

The official release date for the next episode of the show has been set to January 3, 2021. It will be very interesting to see what that brings to the table.

