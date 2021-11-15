Who was Heath Freeman? Tributes pour in as NCIS and Bones star dies at 41

There have been several reports of the death of actor Heath Freeman. However, the news has been confirmed following an Instagram tribute by model Shanna Moakler.

The news of Heath Freeman’s death has definitely been a shock to fans since the confirmation was provided only by Shanna Moakler. Moakler posted a picture and wrote that she was heartbroken to hear the news of her friend passing away. She said that he would be missed and would cherish the memories they had together.

The cause of death is currently unknown. Moakler has revealed that he died in his sleep and was at his home in Austin, Texas.

Life and career of Heath Freeman

Heath Freeman was a well-known actor and was born on June 23, 1980. He was 41 years old at the time of his death. Since he did not have a Wikipedia page, complete details related to his family currently remain unknown.

He studied film and acting at New York University’s Tisch School of Art and joined the film industry in 2001. He first played a minor role in an episode of NBC TV series ER.

Freeman was mostly known for his appearance as Howard Epps in Bones. He was also praised for his role as Gavin Dillon in Raising the Bar and was a voice actor for Spartacus: Blood and Sand - Motion Comic.

He was a writer, producer and lead actor in Skateland alongside Ashley Greene and played the role of Brent Burkham in the movie. Apart from being an actor, he was also a cook and his recipes were often visible in his highlight reel on Instagram.

Heath Freeman’s relationship with Kelly Monaco

Heath Freeman and Kelly Monaco reportedly dated from 2010 to 2014 and also appeared together multiple times on the red carpet. They were seen together at the premieres of Skateland and Red Riding Hood.

Monaco and Freeman have been good friends for a long time. Freeman also posted a birthday tribute to Monaco in May 2020 and called her his 'best friend'. They attended a Grizzly Bear concert in 2014. A fan also mentioned that Freeman took care of Monaco while she was recovering from hip surgery in 2018. The news shocked the industry with condolences pouring in from the community.

