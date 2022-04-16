What time will When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 7 air? Release date, Mei's storyline, and more explored

The seventh episode of Hallmark’s romantic drama, When Calls The Heart season 9 is set to air on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. ET. Fans of the show may finally get some answers concerning Mei Sou's past.

The unexpected presence of a man claiming to be her husband is featured in a teaser for the April 17 episode of the Hallmark Channel series. Is he telling the truth about his relationship with the new pharmacist in Hope Valley? Let's find out.

What to expect from the seventh episode of When Calls The Heart season 9?

Mei's past will be revealed

Since arriving in Hope Valley to accept a job in Florence and Ned's new pharmacy, Mei (Amanda Wong) has been avoiding questions about her past. It's unclear exactly what she's escaping. She did, however, seek assistance from Bill (Jack Wagner) in an earlier episode, implying that she was having problems with a man who might be her husband.

The upcoming episode of When Calls the Heart Season 9 features that character for the first time. As seen in a sneak peek, Geoffrey Lewis (Chris Cope) rushes into town and demands that Bill arrest Mei. He says,

“I believe my wife’s in Hope Valley, and I’d like her arrested.”

For some reason, Geoffrey is the one who winds up in prison. However, this does not appear to be the end of Mei's problems. Bill informed her that there is a marriage license in her possession, which she has signed.

Nathan will react to Mei's story

Bill has been aware of Mei's potential marriage for some time now. Nathan (Kevin McGarry), on the other hand, has been having an on-again, off-again relationship with the pharmacist since she arrived in Hope Valley. Nathan is enraged by the idea that she might not be single – and that Bill kept this information to himself. In the preview, he aggressively questions Bill,

"Why aren't you surprised?"

Later, he appeared to discuss his problems with Lucas, a former adversary (Chris McNally), as he was seen inquiring about Mei,

"Do you suppose Mei is actually married?"

What else will happen in the episode?

Mike Hickam (Ben Rosenbaum) determines that Hope Valley needs to return to its roots while Mei confronts her past with Geoffrey. Hope Valley Days, a pleasant festival for the entire town, is organized by the new mayor.

The event apparently includes a costume contest, which allows Rosemary (Pascale Hutton), a former actress, to dust off some of her old stage costumes. Her husband Lee (Kavan Smith) dresses up as Marc Antony, while she dresses up as Cleopatra. Let's just hope their love tale ends better than Antony and Cleopatra's.

When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 7 will air on the Hallmark Channel on Sunday, April 17 at 8 p.m. ET.

