When Calls the Heart season 9 full cast list: Erin Krakow, Chris McNally, and others star in Hallmark series

After a long wait, Hallmark is all set to premiere season 9 of When Calls the Heart with the same cast list. The show will release its first episode titled, In Like a Lion, on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at 8.00 pm.

When Calls the Heart has been filmed just outside of Vancouver, British Columbia, while the Hope Valley town is located on the Jamestown movie set. The heart-wrenching story of the previous season and the phenomenal performances from the entire cast can be seen on iTunes, Prime Video, and other streaming services.

Cast List of When Calls the Heart season 9

Right after the season 8 finale aired, Erin Krakow appeared onscreen surprising Hearties by announcing that the show will "return next year for an all-new season."

Erin Krakow

Actress and producer Erin Krakow has been portraying the role of widowed school teacher Elizabeth Thatcher on When Calls the Heart since it began airing on the Hallmark Channel.

Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the 37-year-old star attended the Alexander W. Dreyfoos Jr. School of the Arts in West Palm Beach, Florida, and studied drama at the Juilliard School in New York City.

Well known for her performance as specialist Tanya Gabriel in the Lifetime television drama series Army Wives, Krakow has also guest-starred in Castle. Krakow also performed in the 2016 Hallmark Movies & Mysteries film, Finding Father Christmas, alongside Niall Matter.

Chris McNally

Born as Christopher McNally, the Canadian-born actor is known as Chris McNally and plays the character of Lucas Bouchard in the Hallmark Channel series When Calls the Heart.

Born in North Vancouver, British Columbia, McNally attended Argyle Secondary School in North Vancouver and polished his acting skills at Railtown Actors Studio. The cousin of actor and singer Drew Seeley, began his career on 2013, with portrayal of John Jardine in John Apple Jack. For this role, he received the award for Best Actor in a Feature Film at FilmOut San Diego in 2014.

He later appeared in The Orchard in 2016 and Freefall in 2017, among others. The writer also starred in many TV shows including Riverdale, Snowkissed, Falling Skies, Supernatural, Killer Instinct, and Dead of Summer, along with many other TV shows.

Other cast members who will share screen space with them include Kevin McGarry as Mountie Nathan Grant, Pascale Hutton as Rosemary Coulter, Kavan Smith as Lee Coulter, Andrea Brooks as Dr. Faith Carter, and Viv Leacock as Joseph Canfield.

Season 9 of the show will explore the romantic relationship between Lucas Bouchard and Elizabeth Thatche, and talk about some heartbreaks, family planning, career trials and tribulations, and new love in the 12 episodes.

Edited by Sabika