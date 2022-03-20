When will When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 3 air? Plot, trailer, release date, and more explored

The third episode of Hallmark’s romantic drama, When Calls The Heart season 9 is set to air on Sunday, March 20 at 8:00 p.m. ET. The romantic drama of Elizabeth Thornton will feature the release of her book in Hope Valley in the upcoming episode “Turn on the page.”

When Calls The Heart features protagonist, Elizabeth Thornton’s challenging life. The teacher and single mother of two children lost her husband, who was killed on duty. Slowly, she adapts to her new life with the guidance of the people of Hope Valley, who teach her to pick herself up and renew her life.

What to expect from episode 3 of When Calls The Heart season 9?

In the upcoming episode, Elizabeth’s book, based on single mothers, will really prove to be a page-turner for her and the people of the town. Saloon owner Lucas will host a surprise party for Elizabeth during her book release. However, her mood goes downbeat when she gets mixed reviews of her work.

Joseph, on the other hand, will try to reconnect with his son, Cooper, who is going through a faith crisis in his life. Moreover, Jesse, Clara, and Flynn’s fraud man, Wyman Walden will return to Hope Valley.

Nathan will try to visit the stable to meet his horse, Newton. After being hit by a car in the last episode, both of them are physically and mentally hurt. Episode 3 of When Calls The Heart will reveal if Mei Suo will be able to heal them.

The sneak of episode 3 of the show features a cute moment between Lucas and Elizabeth. The former presented a letter from his mom to Thornton. She curiously reads it to ultimately find a pencil with which Lucas’s mother used to correct her manuscripts.

Moreover, the preview of the show that was released on March 14 indicates that Elizabeth’s book is stirring many conversations in Hope Valley. Nathan, on the other hand, remains in denial of needing love in his life.

Meet the cast of When Calls The Heart season 9

The show has fantastic cast members with each adding their contribution to the subtle essence of the story. When Calls The Heart season contains Erin Krakow, Chris McNally, and Kevin McGarry.

The show airs every Sunday at 8:00 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul