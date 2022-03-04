When will When Calls The Heart season 9 episode 1 air? Release date, plot, and more

There is good news for all the Hearties. The much-awaited frontier drama, When Calls The Heart, is back on the Hallmark Channel. Season 9 of the show is all set to premiere on March 6, 2022 at 8 p.m.

The official synopsis of the show reads,

"Change is in the air for Hope Valley with the foundry that’s to be built and the upcoming mayoral election. Elizabeth arrives home from a trip to Hamilton. A potential investor arrives in town to discuss the oil business with Lucas."

All About When Calls The Heart

The Hallmark show, When Calls The Heart, is returning with a titled episode, In Like a Lion, on March 6, 2022. The show will air a total of 12 episodes.

Season 9 of the show begins several months after the end of season 8. The new season will focus on Lucas Bouchard and Elizabeth Thatche’s newfound relationship. The series will also show whether her friendship with Nathan, whom she rejected at the end of season 8, will prosper or not.

Hallmark Channel @hallmarkchannel if you're excited! #Hearties , we're back for an all new season of #WhenCallsTheHeart . Be sure to join us March 6 at 8/7c for the premiere! Give us aif you're excited! #Hearties, we're back for an all new season of #WhenCallsTheHeart. Be sure to join us March 6 at 8/7c for the premiere! Give us a 💙 if you're excited! https://t.co/8uLiOYafjz

For a quick recap, during season 8, Elizabeth struggled to choose between Lucas and Nathan, but in the end, she chose Lucas because of his persistence and the fact that he wholeheartedly supported her dreams.

Although Elizabeth liked Nathan and many of his qualities, but she confessed that she never loved him but would always care for him as a friend. She made the confession after realizing that she was looking at Nathan as a replacement for her late husband Jack, who was also a Mountie and this was not right for either of them.

Season 8 ended with a dramatic first kiss on the bridge between Lucas and Elizabeth. The new season will start from there and explore their relationship further, along with showcasing other cast members recovering from heartbreak, planning families, career trials and tribulations, and finding new love.

The main star cast of When Calls The Heart season 9 includes Erin Krakow as Elizabeth Thornton, Chris McNally as Lucas Bouchard, Kevin McGarry as Mountie Nathan Grant, Pascale Hutton as Rosemary Coulter, Kavan Smith as Lee Coulter, Andrea Brooks as Dr. Faith Carter, and Viv Leacock as Joseph Canfield.

The show was filmed just outside of Vancouver, British Columbia. The previous seasons of When Calls the Heart are available on Prime Video, iTunes, and other streaming platforms.

