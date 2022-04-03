When will When Calls the Heart Season 9, Episode 5 air? Release date, first look, and more about Hallmark show

Hallmark's long-running drama, When Calls the Heart, is gearing up for an all-new episode this weekend. Like every week, the upcoming episode will air on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET.

Titled Journey Into The Light, the episode will deal with the return of the school inspector to town. Given Elizabeth Thatcher's (played by Erin Krakow) latest task of teaching Angela Canfield (Vienna Leacock), who is blind, this week's episode of When Calls the Heart will see her cope-with the questioning by the inspector.

When Calls the Heart sneak peek: A look into Allie's point of view

After not being present for quite some time, this episode of the show will focus on Allie's return and her introduction into the new world of Hope Valley. In the short video, she spends time with Nathan Grant (Kevin McGarry), which looks like an entertaining watch given the subtle comedic nature of the conversation. She also acquaints herself with Mei Sou (Amanda Wong).

Though this part of the show seems extremely likable, there are other things the main characters have to face in this episode, including a barging school inspector, Augustus Landis (played by Todd Thomson). Allie will also talk to her uncle Nathan to get a fresh look. From the promo pictures, this fresh look is perhaps the new clean shaved Nathan.

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode, as released by Hallmark, reads:

"School Inspector Augustus Landis is back in town and starts questioning Elizabeth’s new accreditation to teach Angela. Lucas (Chris McNally, “Snowkissed”) and Nathan decide to have a race – animal vs. machine."

Lucas and Nathan's race sounds like another interesting prospect in the episode. In midst of the drama, the good news, and the new developments in the show, a race involving an animal against a machine will both be a happy escape and an intriguing event. Whatever the stakes or purpose of the race is, it seems to be something important.

When will the upcoming episode of When Calls the Heart air?

The upcoming episode of the Hallmark show will air on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET. It is available for streaming on the official services of Hallmark. Stay tuned for more updates.

