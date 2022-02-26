The Irresistible Blueberry Farm cast list: Allison Sweeney and others in Hallmark’s romance drama

Hallmark Channel brings a romantic movie, The Irresistible Blueberry Farm, to the viewers this Sunday. It is a light-hearted film centered around a young woman named Ellen Branford who receives a letter from her late grandmother.

In the letter, she requests Branford to visit her childhood home in Maine to hand-deliver her letter to a man. The granddaughter begins her journey to fulfill her grandmother’s last wish and along the way, discovers herself.

The official synopsis of The Irresistible Blueberry Farm reads:

“Ellen Branford, a high-powered attorney, finds love, purpose, and the promise of a simpler life when she sets off on a journey to fulfill her grandmother's dying wish, to find the boy she once loved and give him her last letter.”

Meet the cast of The Irresistible Blueberry Farm

1) Alison Sweeney as Ellen Branford

Alison Sweeney plays the protagonist in the Hallmark movie. The actor is a familiar face on Hallmark, as she recently starred in the network’s first-ever trilogy drama, The Wedding Veil.

Sweeney has also worked in movies such as Open by Christmas, Good Morning Christmas, Love on the Air, Christmas at Holly Lodge, and Time for You to Come Home for Christmas.

Sweeney is known for playing Sami DiMera in Days of Our Lives and has appeared in multiple TV series such as Murder She Baked, A Brand New Life and Family Man. Apart from being an actress, the award-winning celebrity is also a producer, director, TV host and author.

2) Marc Blucas as Roy Cumberfield

Born in Pennsylvania, Marc Blucas is an incredible actor who has worked in several films and television series. He is best known for Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Knight and Day and Underground. He has also appeared in Swagger, Good Morning Christmas, Holiday for Heroes, The Fix, Killer Women and Necessary Roughness.

Prior to acting, Blucas was a basketball player who went to Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on a full sports scholarship. He has been married to Ryan Haddon since July 2009 and has two children.

Blucas plays Sweeney’s love interest, Roy Cumberfield in The Irresistible Blueberry Farm.

3) Shirley Jones as Ruth

Shirley Jones was named after child star Shirley Temple and was a trained singer before becoming an actress. Jones is now a veteran celebrity who has won Academy Awards, MovieGuide Awards, National Board of Review and Walk of Fame titles.

She is known for Elmer Gantry, The Music Man, Grandma’s Boy and Carousel. She has also appeared in General Hospital, Raising Hope, Forgiven This Gun4hire and The Middle Ages. Jones portrays Branford’s grandmother Ruth in the upcoming Hallmark Drama film.

In addition to the aforementioned cast, The Irresistible Blueberry Farm also stars Karan Smith (Hayden Croft), Rebecca Staab (Cynthia Branford), Sarah-Jane Redmond (Bliss), Samantha Ferris (Paula), Andy Nez (Billy), Kirby Morrow (Skip) and Vanessa Walsh (Tally Beecham).

Directed by Kristoffer Tabori, The Irresistible Blueberry Farm is set to air on Hallmark on Sunday, February 27 at 7.00 pm ET.

Edited by Saman