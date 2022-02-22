Who are Candace Cameron Bure's kids? Family life explored as eldest daughter plays young Aurora in Hallmark movie

Fuller House actress Candace Cameron Bure has returned to Hallmark movies and mysteries with the titular role in Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted by Murder. The series, which premiered on February 20, at 9.00 pm ET/PT, also features Candace's daughter Natasha Bure as her younger version in the mystery-murder film.

Natasha is the eldest of the three children Candace has with her husband Valeri Bure.

Candace Cameron Bure's family life

Cameron Bure has a happy family with her husband Valeri Bure, whom she married on June 22, 1996. Dave Coulier, Candace's Full House co-star, introduced them to each other at a charity hockey game.

The two have three grown-up children together - daughter Natasha Bure and sons Lev Bure and Maksim Bure.

Natasha Bure

Candace Cameron Bure's eldest child Natasha Bure was born on August 15, 1998. The Voice season 11 participant idolizes her mother and aspires to become a successful actress.

Natasha has also appeared in several of her mother's projects, including Fuller House, Switched for Christmas, and The Heart of Christmas. As the lead actress, she has starred in the TV films Home Sweet Home, The Farmer and The Belle.

Lev Bure

Born on February 20, 2000, Lev Bure is Candace's eldest son. Similar to his father, he is also a hockey player by profession. In 2018, Lev became a preacher at Shepherd Church in Los Angeles. He was engaged to Taylor Hutchison in 2020 but they recently called it off for unknown reasons.

Maksim Bure

Candace's youngest son Maksim Bure was born on January 20, 2002. While he is presently in college, he was a hockey prospect before that.

Candace Cameron Bure on daughter Natasha's performance

Bure's 23-year-old daughter has played her younger version in the murder-mystery series, Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted by Murder. In an interview with Just Jared, she stated:

“Natasha made it very clear like … ‘Mom, I really want to forge my own career and I want to do it all on my own. And I appreciate all your help and your advice. But, like, I want to do this myself.' I [was] like, ‘I really respect that.’ So when I had to ask her [this time], I really didn’t know if she was going to accept the part.”

Candace Cameron Bure's upcoming projects remain unrevealed, but she might be filming something with her Fuller House co-star Scott Weinger.

