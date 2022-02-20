When does ‘Black Ink Crew: New York’ Season 10 release and where can you watch it? Trailer, cast, and more

VH1’s hit reality show, Black Ink Crew: New York, returns with season 10 on February 21 at 8:00 PM EST. The upcoming season will be based in Brooklyn, where Ceaser Emanuel, the creator of Black Ink, has established New York’s best hotspot for fresh ink. The tattoo king has appointed a crew of his close and vocal friends as talented tattoo artists who are stronger than ever.

Catch the season 10 trailer here:

The show features the drama that goes on at the ’tattoo empire' among the rebellious and loud tattoo artists who serve a growing celebrity clientele. Many renowned hip-hop artists and athletes approach the Black Ink Crew.

Meet the cast of 'Black Ink Crew: New York' Season 10

1) Ceaser Emanuel

Tattoo artist, business owner, and reality television personality, Ceaser Emanuel has established his tattoo empire in 10 locations across the United States. He is the owner and creator of the Black Ink Crew that gets featured in VH1.

Amidst the remarkable growth of his tattoo empire, Ceaser has taken a step back and is investing more time with his girlfriend, Suzzette, in Atlanta to become a great partner and parent.

2) Puma

The Black Ink Crew was founded by Puma along with Ceaser. However, the two experienced a feud that forced Puma to leave the crew and start his own tattoo shop under the name Art2Ink. But soon, the bad blood between the two came to an end, and Puma returned to the crew. He is the boss at Black Ink Crew.

3) Ted Ruks

Ruks joined the crew to leave behind his street life. His growth as a tattoo artist has been terrific. From shop manager to VP of operations to president, he has been doing great.

4) Tatti

Tatti was previously known to have a rough patch with his coworkers. But over time, she has worked on her behavior and come to good terms with everyone.

5) Alex Estevez

Known as one of New York’s best tattoo artists, Alex has faced many hardships in his life. However, he found his love in Donna, a crew member.

6) Young Bae

With absolutely no knowledge of ink, Young Bae used her street smart-attitude to grab a place in the crew. She left behind an abusive father and a terrible family environment in South Korea only to live a peaceful life in New York.

7) Donna Lombardi

Nurturing her ambition to become a tattoo artist, Donna left the Midwest and came to New York to join the crew. The Cleveland native has a great rapport with creator Ceaser and is dating crew member Alex.

8) Walt Miller

Having been a part of the crew since the beginning, Walt poses as a peacemaker among the members. He presently owns his apartment and maintains a good relationship with his kids.

