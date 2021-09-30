Where to watch 'Black Ink Crew: Chicago' Season 7? Release date, trailer, and all about the VH1 show

VH1 will soon bring its highly anticipated show, Black Ink Crew: Chicago, to the channel. The American reality TV series revolves around a New York tattoo squad’s lives, which are filled with drama and complicated relationships.

Set in Chicago, the 9MAG tattoo shop is owned, staffed and operated by African-Americans. Last season ended with the shop being shut down, but this time the team of five is set to reunite.

The official synopsis of Black Ink Crew: Chicago reads:

“The 9MAG and 2nd City Ink teams adjust to life post-shutdown, Ryan considers expanding his business, and Charmaine faces conflict at work when she reunites with some of her old crew.”

When will Black Ink Crew: Chicago be released?

The hit series is set to premiere its seventh season on Monday, October 4, at 8.00 pm (ET) on the VH1 channel. Viewers can also stream it live via the app or on the network’s site.

The latest episodes will also be available on Paramount+.

Possible plotlines

Black Ink Crew: Chicago Season 7 is returning with plenty of possible plotlines, the most awaited of which is the budding closeness between Kitty Sovain and Steven. The duo had an unfinished date, which was shown last season. Will they get together this time?

Another storyline will involve Rachel Leigh and Ryan Henry, who are having trouble in their relationship. In season 6, they decided to co-parent their son.

Viewers will also see how Charmaine Walker and Neek Bey will balance work and parenthood.

Black Ink Crew: Chicago Season 7 trailer

The trailer of the upcoming season didn’t reveal major details. The clip showed the five leads in gorgeous ensembles leading towards the dinner table. Hinting at what to expect from Black Ink Crew: Chicago Season 7, a voiceover in the video says:

“With everyone laying it on the table, can the CHI crew finally break the bread together?”

Looks like the new season will bring more drama and entertainment than the previous one.

In other news, fans of Black Ink Crew: Chicago were shocked to hear that Jhonni Blaze, who appeared in season 3, recently went missing. On the show, the Love & Hip Hop star had appeared with cast member Phor, who had asked the singer to record the “sex moan” sound.

