'Snowdrop': Korea’s Office of President finally addresses petition against the drama

Long before the JTBC drama, Snowdrop debuted, it had been courting countless controversies, the major debate amongst its naysayers being that its storyline is “distorting” the history of Korea. Multiple petitions have been filed demanding that the show be taken off the air. Finally, the Office of the President has addressed the issue.

One such petition was filed on the Blue House, i.e., the Office of the President of South Korea’s website on December 19, the Jung Hae-in and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo starrer. It claimed that Snowdrop was insulting the pro-democracy movement in South Korea with its twisted representation of historical events.

The Korean government finally answered the petition sixteen days after the final episode aired and the petition managed to garner more than 365,000 signatures. In its statement (via Manila Bulletin), the Blue House’s Public Communication Office has acknowledged the objective of the petition is to cease airing the show.

It also highlighted that JTBC had countered the petition, back in December 2021, by clarifying that every misunderstanding regarding “distortion of history” and “disparagement of the pro-democracy movement” will end once the remaining episodes air.

“Therefore, the government has responded to a previous petition to stop its airing that it respects the self-correction efforts and autonomous choices made by the private sector, such as creators, producers, and audiences, for the content of creative works that go against public sentiment.”

Their decision will depend on the regulations “violated” by Snowdrop

According to Article 4 of Korea’s Broadcasting Act, the government can't regulate or interfere in the making/releasing of a show unless it is “in accordance with the law while guaranteeing the freedom and independence of broadcasting.”

But the Blue House agreed that the Korea Communications Standards Commission is responsible for “maintaining fairness” in public broadcasting.

“As K-content [Korean content] is drawing attention from the world, we will strive to achieve a good balance between ‘autonomy in creation’ and ‘observance of public responsibility for broadcasting.’”

The Blue House assured that they will be discussing “whether or not the broadcast review regulations have been violated” by Snowdrop. Their decision will depend on the “degree of violation” as they understand the need to strike a “good balance,” especially now that K-dramas are achieving international acclaim.

Edited by Srijan Sen