What time will Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted by Murder air? Release date, trailer and all about HMM film

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted by Murder is set to be a new addition to the hit mystery franchise. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is bringing back the series for its viewers on Sunday, February 20, at 9.00 pm ET/PT.

Based on a murder that took place 20 years ago in a large mansion, Aurora Teagarden has embarked upon a journey to dig deep into the mystery. Fuller House fame Candace Cameron Bure is returning as a “crime buff” to the upcoming murder series. The channel recently released its preview and fans are highly excited to see what the hit series is bringing this time.

What is Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted by Murder all about?

The upcoming Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted by Murder story is based on a murder investigation that gets reignited when Aurora Teagarden returns to Lawrencetown with her mother, Aida Teagarden.

Years ago, Aurora and Sally Allison entered the infamous “haunted” Crenshaw Mansion, on a dare. But they get shaken completely when they come across a dead body in a secret room.

Fast forward to 20 years later, Aurora’s mother buys the Crenshaw Mansion with plans to renovate and sell, nullifying the notion that the house is haunted.

But the more time Aurora spends in the mansion, the stronger her intuition becomes that the body they found long ago was not the result of an accident. She gets more confident that something's up with the mansion and someone (or something) does not want anyone to find out the secrets that reside therein.

Ironically, the younger versions of Aurora Teagarden and Sally Allison, the series' main two leads, will be played by Candace and Lexi Doig's real-life daughters, Natasha Bure and Mia Shanks.

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted by Murder has been produced by Candace Cameron Bure, Michael Prupas, Charlaine Harris, Jamie Goehring, Martin Wood, Jim Head, and John MacCarthy.

The murder mystery series is directed by Martin Wood and scripted by Teena Booth, based on the Aurora Teagarden book series by Charlaine Harris.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia