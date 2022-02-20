How many children does Chrissy Teigen have? Model hints at IVF plans after pregnancy loss 

American model Chrissy Teigen and musician John Legend have decided to expand their family. On February 18, 2022, the 36-year-old took to Instagram stories and dropped a hint that she might be trying surrogacy. The photo showed IVF injectable medication usually given for egg retrievals.

Teigen shared a photo of an IVF injectable medication on her Instagram story (Image via Instagram/@chrissyteigen)

Captioning the picture, "Here we go again," Teigen added a pink uterus sticker.

Chrissy Teigen also shared a post on Instagram where she can be seen stretching her legs, asking her fans not to ask if she's pregnant because she is the "opposite of that."

The news of Teigen's IVF trial comes a year after she and Legend lost their son Jack 20 weeks into the pregnancy. The cookbook author revealed that she would not be able to have another natural pregnancy again.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are already parents to two kids

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are proud parents to two kids - a daughter named Luna and a son named Miles.

Born in 2016, Teigen and Legend's first-born child's full name is Luna Simone Stephens. She was born three years after her parents’ marriage in 2013.

In 2018, while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Teigen revealed that Luna's name was inspired by both Teigen's love of space and an astronomical phenomenon that occurred when Luna was born, saying:

“There was a blood moon happening, and it was a really beautiful night. There was a really big, vivid, red moon. It was just gorgeous. And I have this love for space. I think about space camp all the time, and my time there as a youngster.”

Reportedly, Luna’s middle name is a tribute to legendary singer Nina Simone.

The duo welcomed their second child, a son named Miles Theodore Stephens, in 2018. While talking to Glamour, Legend explained that like Luna's middle name, Miles' first name is also an homage, to legendary singer Miles Davis.

"Chrissy really liked the name Theodore, so we put it all together and had Miles Theodore Stephens. When he came out and we hung out with him for a little while, we were like, ‘He looks like a Miles.'”

In September 2020, the couple were expecting their third child, a son named Jack, but Teigen revealed via her Instagram handle that they lost Jack halfway through the pregnancy.

On February 3, 2021, the week Jack was due to be born, Chrissy announced to her fans that she had been diagnosed with endometriosis and had to undergo surgery.

Luna and Miles were conceived through in vitro fertilization. Her fertility struggles were first discussed on an episode of the short-lived talk show FABLife in 2015.

Chrissy Teigen revealed that the duo would have had babies a long time back but were having trouble conceiving. She also talked about the "shame" attached to the process, and how it was still prevalent in contemporary society.

