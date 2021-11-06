“You can just be thankful” - Kit Harington jokes about introducing son to ‘Game of Thrones’ in future   

Kit Harington recently shared his thoughts about introducing his iconic show Game of Thrones to his son in the future.

During a recent interview with E! News to promote his MCU film Eternals, the actor joked that his son should be “thankful” about the existence of GOT as his parents met each other through the show:

“Look, I mean, you can just be thankful that it happened because otherwise you wouldn’t be here. So that will be it. I’ll be like, ‘You don’t like watching it? Well, tough luck.’”

Kit Harington catapulted to fame with his portrayal of Jon Snow in the legendary HBO series Game of Thrones. He also met his wife Rose Leslie on the set of the show. The latter played the role of Ygritte in the drama.

While Jon Snow and Ygritte’s onscreen love story came to a tragic end, Kit and Rose spun their own fairytale beyond the camera. The pair started dating in 2012 and tied the knot in 2018. They welcomed their son in February this year.

A look into Kit Harington and Rose Leslie’s relationship

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie tied the knot in 2018 (Image via Getty Images)

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie met while filming the second season of Game of Thrones in 2011. The duo sparked dating rumors for the first time in 2012 after they were spotted together in London. They also confirmed their relationship that same year.

The pair briefly parted ways in 2013 after a year of their relationship but reconciled shortly after their separation. A source close to the actors told US Weekly at the time:

“It’s casual right now and they're having fun. They're not moving in together or anything like that yet."

Following five years of a whirlwind romance, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie made their red carpet debut at the Olivier Awards in 2016. The couple packed on the PDA as they posed for the camera. In September 2017, the pair announced their engagement in the ‘Forthcoming Marriages’ section of The Times:

“Mr. K.C. Harington and Miss R.E. Leslie. The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire.”

The couple officially tied the knot on June 23, 2018, at Rayne Parish Church in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. Two years later, Rose announced she was expecting her first child with Kit. The actress told the New York Post that she was excited about having a family:

“I am thrilled to be expecting, and I can’t wait to meet the new member of our family!”

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The pair welcomed their son earlier this year and attended the 2021 Met Gala together last month.

Edited by Prem Deshpande