How to watch Love is Blind star Kenny Barnes' wedding live? Time, venue and more details explored

Love is Blind star Kenny Barnes is getting married on April 30 and fans can't keep calm, especially since they can also be a part of the wedding. Kenny Barnes' wedding with his girlfriend Alexandra Garrison will be streamed live on an online streaming application, Confetti.

Love is Blind fans will be able to attend the wedding virtually by clicking on the video link shared by the happy couple via their Instagram accounts on their wedding day. Not only will viewers be able to watch the ceremony, but they will also be able to talk to each other and other members of the Love is Blind Season 1 cast who will attend the ceremony online in virtual meeting rooms. There will be an option to send money and other gifts.

Everyone can send video/audio messages to the couple to express their love and congratulate them. Reportedly, Confetti is not charging Kenny and Alexandra for broadcasting the wedding on their application.

More about Love is Blind star Kenny Barnes' wedding

Kenny Barnes and Alexandra Garrison will get married on April 30 near Richmond, Virginia at 5:30 PM ET. Nearly 135 guests will attend the wedding in person.

Alexandra went to Miami for her bacholerette party last week along with her friends. The beautiful bride has converted her mother's 40-year-old wedding dress into a robe which she will wear on her wedding day.

Love story of Kenny Barnes and Alexandra Garrison

Kenny Barnes, a commercial and architectural lighting consultant, was a part of the Love is Blind Season 1 cast. Shot in 2018, the show saw him develop a strong connection with Kelly Chase, another Love is Blind contestant. They were even engaged to each other. However, they did not go through with the wedding and Kenny remained single for almost a year until he met Alexandra.

The couple's love story began when Kenny was visiting his sister in 2019. After helping her move all day, the tired brother-sister duo went to a bar to have a drink where Anna introduced him to her friend Alexandra. While Alexandra had heard about Kenny from Anna because they had been friends for three years, she met him for the first time that day in the brewery.

In an interview with People, Kenny said,

"What's funny is that there was apparently an 'inside joke' among their friends that Alexandra should date me. Alexandra knew who I was during that entire three-year period, but since we lived in separate cities and had never met, there was never an opportunity to entertain anything."

Since Kenny was living in Charlotte at the time, the couple were in a long distance relationship for the first few months.They met in Asheville for their first official date, and also went on a trip to Lake Gaston.

The couple got engaged in August 2022 at the Duke Mansion. Barnes proposed to Alexandra with a four-carat emerald centered ring. In the interview with People, Kenny revealed that he had wanted to propose to her in Biltmore Estate, where the two went on their first date. However, the pandemic ruined that plan.

Love is Blind fans can watch the wedding live on the Confetti application at 5:30 PM EST on April 30.

