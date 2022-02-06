Season 2 of Love is Blind is around the corner, but many might be wondering what happened to the cast members of season 1 after the Altar special episode. Are they still married, single or in a relationship? Read on to know the answers.

Love is Blind season 1 aired on February 13, 2020. Out of the 30 featured contestants only six couples got engaged after talking through the “pods". At the end of the season, only two couples (Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton and Amber Pike and Matt Barnett) were pronounced husband and wife at the Altar.

Love is Blind Season 1 Cast: Where Are They Now?

Season 1 of the dating experiment show was high on emotional drama. Although not every single couple was able to find true love, some went home as Mr. and Mrs. Let's take a quick look to see where the cast members of season 1 are right now.

Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed

Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton are still going strong as the couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary last year. According to the TV star's page 'The Speed Brand,' Laureen is also an author, actor, and filmmaker. The TV star even works as a representative for the Creative Artists Agency.

As the founder of Alliance Al, Hamilton is working to "provide tailor-made AI solutions across all industries.” Parents to “little fur baby” named Spark, the couple also have their own YouTube channel called Hanging With the Hamiltons with 671K subscribers.

Matthew Barnett and Amber Pike

Matthew Barnett and Amber Pike are still very much in love and remain married. In 2021, the couple were reportedly paying off debts so they could move forward and expand their family.

Jessica Batten

After saying ‘I don’t’ to Mark Cuevas on the Altar Special, Batten found her true love in 35-year-old California-based foot and ankle surgeon Benjamin McGrath. The couple got engaged after dating for a year and a half on September 10, 2021. McGrath’s family is very fond of Batten, including his two kids from a previous relationship.

Mark Cuevas

Mark Cuevas is now a parent of two sons along with his fiancée Aubrey Rainey. The couple recently became parents to their second baby boy after welcoming their first son in April 2021. Cuevas launched his own fitness app called Meta Training Athletics and also has a podcast.

Other cast members of Love is Blind season 1, Giannina Gibelli, Diamond Jack, Damian Powers, Kelly Chase and Carlton Morton are still single. Meanwhile, Kenny Barnes and fiancee Alexandra Garrison, who got engaged in August 2020, are still going strong.

Edited by Danyal Arabi