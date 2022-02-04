Who is Aubrey Rainey? All about Love is Blind star Mark Cuevas' fiancée as couple welcomes second baby

It's a celebration time for Love is Blind’s Mark Cueva and his fiancée, Aubrey Rainey. The couple recently welcomed their second baby boy on Thursday, almost two months before their due date in March.

Aubrey posted the follwoing story on her Instagram.

Aubrey's story about the birth of the couple's second son (Image via aubreyrainey_/Instagram)

The couple welcomed their first son Ace Anthony Cuevas in April last year. Before proposing Aubrey Rainey, Mark Cuevas was engaged to Love is Blind’s Jessica Batten and later dated Lauren "LC" Chamblin, but both relationships ended on a sour note.

More about Aubrey Rainey and how she met Mark Cuevas

Born in February 14, 1995, Aubrey Rainey is one year younger than her fiancé, Love is Blind star Mark Cuevas. Rainey, originally hails from Ohio but lives in Atlanta with her partner, their sons, and a dog. She has a younger sister named Ashley.

Rainey’s Instagram account @aubreyrainey_, which has has 63.4k followers, is filled with her pregnancy pictures, photos of her son Ace, partner, and their dog Nova.

Rainey also has a YouTube channel, Catching Up With the Cuevas, with 3.03K subscribers, where she posts vlogs along with her fiancé Cuevas.

How did Love Is Blind star Mark meet Aubrey?

Cuevas met Rainey in 2020 at a restaurant and after getting to know each other they sealed their relationship on July 4 of the same year.

The couple went public about their relationship in late July when Cuevas posted a photo with Rainey on his Instagram. The lovebirds later got engaged in November 2020.

In an interview with People in November 2020, the couple revealed:

“We met at a restaurant in Atlanta, kept in contact and started visiting each other frequently. We took a Fourth of July trip to Savannah, Georgia, where we officially started dating and then never left each other’s side since.”

Further in the interview, Love Is Blind star Cuevas talked about how he found it “hard to say a specific date” for when he fell in love with Rainey but he had “always known” that she was the one for him.

A month after their engagement, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together. The new parents welcomed their firstborn son in April 2021.

Also Read Article Continues below

In October 2021, the jubilant couple announced that the couple was expecting their second baby in March 2022, but only after “32 weeks and 5 days” the couple had to rush to the hospital for the birth of their premature second baby boy.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan