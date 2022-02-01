What did Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon name their baby boy?

It's celebration time for Bachelor in Paradise couple Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon. The couple became proud parents of a baby boy on Monday, January 31, 2022.

Elated new father Jared Haibon announced the arrival of their little munchkin on his Instagram post and revealed the name of their first newborn.

Name of Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon baby

The 33-year-old star couple, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, have named their first child as Dawson Demitri Haibon, born on January 31, 2022.

Jared announced the news of his “so sweet & beautiful” newborn in a video on Instagram saying,

“Baby Dawson is here and healthy! Ashley is recovering and doing well!”

The baby’s name is inspired by Leonardo DiCaprio's Titanic character, Jack Dawson. Haibon said during an Amazon Live that the character was "one of Ashley's loves."

Haibon and Iaconetti announced their pregnancy in July 2021 and revealed in August that they are soon to become parents of a baby boy.

An ecstatic Iaconetti shared the happy news on her Instagram post,

“Baby Haibon is due Feb 10th! We're are very excited for that day to come! It's so cool to think I'm creating a human that's half me and half Jared!”

From sharing photos of mommy-to-be baby showers to the new products they picked for their child, the couple have been sharing their pregnancy journey from time to time.

The star also posted pictures of her baby bump, admitting that she is “petrified of delivery” and has been anxious to find out how she will adjust to life as a parent.

Speaking candidly about his exciting new phase in life, Haibon told E! News,

“It's exciting news, so we were happy to talk about it. It helped cement that 'fatherly' feeling and made me look forward to all of the milestones coming up. Putting together the car seat and the bassinet was one of the first times that I felt really connected with our future kid and it made me so happy. Picking out clothes made me so happy and I felt this is getting more and more real."

The love story of Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon met during the filming of season two of Bachelor in Paradise in 2015. In season 3 of the show their relationship ended but they did remain friends.

In June 2018, Haibon popped the question to his lady love and got hitched in the presence of family and friends on August 11, 2019.

Iaconetti and Haibon are now the proud parents of baby boy Dawson Demitri Haibon, born on January 31, 2022.

