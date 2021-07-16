Who is Jared Haibon? All about Ashley Iaconetti's husband as couple reveal they are expecting their first child together

Bachelor Nation alums Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are expecting their first child together.

Iaconetti revealed the news during an Amazon Live video before stealing a kiss from her husband. She also took to Instagram to share that their firstborn is all set to arrive on February 10th, 2022:

“Baby Haibon is due Feb 10th! We’re are very excited for that day to come! It’s so cool to think I’m creating a human that’s half me and half Jared!”

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon have been trying to embrace parenthood since November last year. The former has been quite open about her journey and previously revealed that she had been trying to conceive for the past six months.

The TV personality further discussed her experience of the first trimester in her Instagram post:

“I won’t lie though, pregnancy has not been a delight for me. The nausea has been relentless and I throw up multiple times most days. I knew the first trimester wasn’t easy for most, but I didn’t imagine my life to come to a standstill feeling like I have an extreme hangover for 5 weeks and counting.”

Ashley Iaconetti met Jared Haibon on the second season of “Bachelor in Paradise” in 2015. After a whirlwind romance, the duo married in August 2019.

Also Read: When did Lauren Bushnell meet Chris Lane? Inside their relationship as Bachelor Nation star welcomes first child

Who is Ashley Iaconetti's husband, Jared Haibon?

Jared Haibon is a reality television personality and actor. Born on November 15th, 1988, in Rhode Island, US, the 32-year-old is known for his association with Bachelor Nation.

He rose to fame with his appearance on the eleventh season of “The Bachelorette.” After getting eliminated on the eighth week, he returned to the franchise with the spin-off, “Bachelor in Paradise.”

Haibon left the second season of the show in week five. However, he came under the limelight for his “will-they-won’t-they” relationship status with fellow Bachelor star and current wife, Ashley Iaconetti.

Haibon even returned to the third season of “Bachelor in Paradise,” quitting in the fifth week once again. He went on to star in short films like “The Afterburners” and “Widow’s Deep” as well as TV shows like “Home & Family,” “Celebrity Page,” and “Ex on the Beach,” among others.

Also Read: Who will replace Chris Harrison on Bachelor in Paradise? Here are all the hosts revealed by sources

A look into Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti's relationship

Ashley Iaconetti admitted to experiencing ‘love at first sight’ after meeting Jared Haibon in 2015’s “Bachelor in Paradise.” Unfortunately, the latter mostly maintained his distance and did not show much interest in the relationship.

After reuniting in another season of “Bachelor in Paradise” the following year, Haibon wanted to pursue Caila Quinn, breaking Iaconetti’s heart in the process. Meanwhile, Iaconetti started dating Kevin Wendt in 2018’s “Bachelor: Winter Games.”

However, after going on vacation with fellow Bachelor contestants, Iaconetti and Haibon rekindled their romance. The former parted ways with Wendt and officially announced her relationship with Haibon in 2018.

The same year, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon released a video titled “The Story of Us,” leaving fans in a frenzy. The couple documented their love story and explored their journey together in the video.

Haibon mentioned that the relationship was a “slow build” for him:

“I never felt like it was over between us after Paradise. I’m not gonna lie and say that I was in love with Ashley during BiP. It was a slow build for me.”

Meanwhile, Iaconetti revealed that Haibon confessed his love for her through a love letter:

“I was scream-crying basically alone in my apartment reading that just sobbing and sobbing.”

In June 2018, Haibon got down on one knee and proposed to Iaconetti on a beach in Mexico. The couple got engaged and even got a dog together the same year.

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon announced their marriage the following year and tied the knot on August 11th, 2019. The ceremony took place in Rhode Island in the presence of family and close friends.

Ashley Iaconetti took to Instagram to mark the couple’s first wedding anniversary in a heartwarming post last year. The beloved Bachelor Nation pair are now waiting to welcome their first child into the world.

Also Read: Who is Katie Thurston? All you need to know about The Bachelorette fame

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh