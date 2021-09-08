Were Chris Conran and Alana Milne in a relationship before Bachelor in Paradise? Islanders suspect foul play 

Chris Conran raised more than a few eyebrows when he kissed new girl Alana Milne on Bachelor in Paradise. One could see he was guilty of doing what he did, and something told fellow islanders he was "hiding" the truth. The consensus was that he had a "preexisting relationship" with Alana.

Earlier this year, blogger Stephen Carbone spoiled the season when he shared updates from BIP.

He wrote on his blog:

"Alana Milne was involved with Chris Conran (Clare/Tayshia’s season) once she arrived, but people thought they were scheming because they hung out pre-show, and both eventually ended up leaving the same episode separately."

How's Jessenia Cruz doing after Chris Conran and Alana's kiss?

Jessina, you're too beautiful to let someone like Chris Jim (? Can't remember if that's his name) break your heart. The guys this season are subpar #bachelorinparadiseabc #bachelorinparadise — Tracy (@Tracys_Nook) September 8, 2021

Jessenia is inconsolable. She left Ivan Hall to be with Chris Conran and now with him moving away, she is crushed. Luckily for her, the girls are being supportive and are there for her.

The men are not up for what Chris Conran did either. Everyone saw through him when he walked around the resort "moping" and "crying." No one was buying his stories, especially not Jessenia. They all huddled up and moved to her side, while Chris was left alone with his thoughts.

Meanwhile, fans on Twitter were surprised by the stunt Chris pulled.

One commented on Twitter:

"I love how much everyone seems to have jessenia’s back end not that dweeb Chris’s. #bachelorinparadiseabc."

Another pointed out:

"Chris looked like a tool when he walked in, he proved he was awful very quickly. Jessenia is way too beautiful for him #bachelorinparadiseabc."

A third posted:

"Aaaand I’m throwing Chris into the garbage right next to Brendan and Pieper. #TRASH #BachelorInParadise #bachelorinparadiseabc."

Did Jessenia and Chris know each other prior to the show?

They did, albeit just as friends. In May, Jessenia posted a group photo of some of the Bachelor Nation stars hanging out in May, and users pointed out that it was obvious that Jessenia would leave Ivan Hall for Chris. However, The Bachelorette alum Katie Thurston addressed the rumors, saying they were only friends.

