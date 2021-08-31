Are Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin still together after Demi Burnett drama on Bachelor in Paradise?

Kenny Braasch and Demi Burnett's kiss on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 is sure to leave fans with one question: Will Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin continue their relationship on the show?

Bachelor in Paradise is known to serve drama, which is why Burnett's arrival was not entirely surprising. What was also expected was that she would ruffle some feathers and steal some men. Will Braasch be one of them?

Are Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin still together?

Going by what blogger Stephen Carbone reported, it appears Kenny Braasch chose Mari Pepin over Demi Burnett.

He wrote:

"The love triangle I referred to in a tweet a few weeks back was between Kenny, Mari, and Demi. Ultimately we now know that Kenny chose Mari over Demi since Kenny and Mari are engaged. But I was told in the beginning he was going back and forth between them."

Bachelor in Paradise showrunners themselves spoiled the ending

In the trailer, one of the men is shown holding a ring box, and it appears to be Kenny Braasch. Even though fans cannot be too sure of who it is, the chain on the person is similar to Braasch's.

There may not have been any photographic evidence showing Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin are dating post-show, but no one is shooting down the possibility either.

All about Mari Pepin's cryptic Instagram post

Soon after the third episode aired, Pepin took to social media to drop a photo of herself tasting a cake. She didn't upload it with a caption, but fellow islander, Jessenia Cruz, amused users with her comment.

She wrote:

"She can have her cake and eat it too."

Meanwhile, Demi Burnett tweeted:

"We are all friends on paradise we all have to date these guys I mean come on we all dated the bachelor and were sucking his face one after another what's different in paradise???"

Bachelor in Paradise airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8:00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on ABC. Those without access to cable TV can subscribe to live TV streaming services such as Fubo and Sling TV. For more information, check local listings.

