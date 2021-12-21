5 reality TV stars who got married in 2021

As the pandemic halted celebrations last year, several reality TV stars decided to get married in 2021.

From big stars to supporting cast members of a reality series, the industry witnessed multiple weddings. While some held the ceremony in a grand manner, a few celebrities tied the knot privately.

On that note, here's a look at five reality TV stars who got hitched this year.

Newlywed reality TV stars of 2021

1) Paris Hilton

Hotel heiress and reality TV star Paris Hilton married Carter Reum in November. The socialite announced the good news on social media.

She dated the Venture Capitalist for two years and he popped the question when the two were on vacation with Hilton’s family for her 40th birthday. He proposed with an emerald-cut diamond ring.

Hilton recently launched a new reality show, Paris in Love, which covered her entire wedding and its preparations.

2) Blake Shelton

The Voice mentor Blake Shelton had a hush-hush wedding in July at his Oklahoma ranch. He married popstar and The Voice’s fellow mentor Gwen Stefani.

The lovebirds started seeing each other in 2015 and made their engagement announcement in October last year.

Prior to Shelton's wedding, Ariana Grande, a new mentor on the NBC show, and her beau Dalton Gomez tied the knot in May. Their celebration was also intimate, including only 20 guests.

3) Ben Higgins

The Bachelor alum Ben Higgins got hitched on November 13 to long-time girlfriend Jessica Clark.

His wedding was attended by several Bachelor Nation stars, including Wells Adams, Becca Kufrin, Nick Viall, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon.

The reality TV star was the bachelor on season 20 of the show and was engaged to flight attendant Lauren Bushnell. Their relationship lasted just one year after which he found his forever with Jessica Clark.

4) Heather Rae Young

Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young started dating Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa in 2019 and they instantly hit it off. The duo married on October 23 and their wedding premiered on HGTV.

The reality TV star’s love life has been one of the storylines in Netflix’s hit series. However, her wedding was not part of the latest season that was released last month. Moussa has also made appearances on the show as Young’s fiancé.

5) Marysol Patton

Marysol Patton is yet another reality TV star who walked down the aisle this year. She got married on April 22 to her boyfriend Steve McNamara in Tulum, Mexico.

Also Read Article Continues below

Patton is a popular cast member of The Real Housewives of Miami, aka RHOM, which returned with a new season after eight years. The show now airs on Peacock TV.

Edited by Danyal Arabi