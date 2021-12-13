What is Marysol Patton’s net worth? ‘RHOM’ star once sold late mother’s jewelry

RHOM star Marysol Patton is set to return to the long-awaited season 4 of Real Housewives of Miami. She is among the “friend” cast members and her late mother Elsa Patton was also popular on the show.

Known as Mama Elsa, she was a fan-favorite and appeared in all the previous seasons of RHOM. After her demise in 2019, reports claimed that Marysol auctioned Elsa’s jewelry and antique collections worth $2.3 to $3.5 million.

Speaking about selling late Elsa’s jewelry, Marysol said:

“My parents were big collectors of antiques, art and jewelry and had so many pieces across their three homes. My brother and I kept the pieces we really cherish, but so many other pieces were sitting unused. We decided to give the opportunity to others who share my parents’ passion for antiques and jewels.”

The earnings from the auction added to Marysol’s already existing millions. As per Celebrity Net Worth, she is worth $15 million. Apart from being a reality star, the millionaire is also a business woman who is the founder of successful PR firm, The Patton Group.

What items were up for auction?

The auction was held in June this year and multiple valuable items, including jewelry, watches, and paintings, were up for sale.

Here is the list of the items and their worth:

An emerald, diamond and platinum ring: $125,000

A sapphire diamond ring: $60,000

A Patek Philippe Nautilus watch: $300,000

A diamond platinum Riviera necklace $200,000

An Antonio Jacobsen ship painting: $20,000

Mama Elsa passed away over the weekend on Mother’s Day 2019. The Patton family released a statement about her demise that stated:

"Our beloved Elsa Patton (aka Mama Elsa) passed away over Mother’s Day weekend after a long illness. She was surrounded by her family and close friends. Elsa was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Donald Patton, who passed away last February of 2018.”

Marysol Patton’s return to ‘RHOM’

Marysol’s mother was beloved on RHOM; she was known for her plastic surgery and colorful comments on the show. She will be missed in the upcoming season of RHOM.

The Real Housewives show is returning after eight years as the third season ended in 2013 after Bravo discontinued the series.

The new season will now premiere on Peacock TV on Thursday, December 16.

In addition to Marysol, the other returning cast members are Alexia Echevarria, Lisa Hochstein, Kiki Barth, Larsa Pippen, and Adriana De Moura. This season's newcomers include Dr. Nicole Martin, Guerdy Abraira and Julia Lemigova.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia