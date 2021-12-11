Who are ‘RHOM’ star Alexia Echevarria’s kids?

With season 4 of the show, The Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) is returning to the screen after eight years. It will feature one of the OG housewives, Alexia Echevarria, and her family, including sons Frankie and Peter.

Echevarria’s sons were young when RHOM Season 3 ended in 2013. Now, both of them are grown men who have gone through many ups and downs in their lives.

Frankie and Peter are Echevarria and her first husband Peter’s sons.

Frankie was in traumatic car accident

Echevarria was seen balancing her work at Venue Magazine and being a mom to her teen kids in the first season of RHOM. But her world went upside down when Frankie met with a horrible car accident in August 2011, between the shooting of season 1 and 2.

The then-13-year-old was in the passenger’s seat with his friend driving, and the car lost control due to wet road. Frankie went into a coma for three months as his brain was swollen and the next three months took him to recovery at the hospital. He had issues with his speech initially, but regained it after a while.

During this time, Frankie’s father Peter Sr. and step-father Herman Echevarria (RHOM star’s then-husband) turned out to be a big help and support to the family.

In Season 4, Frankie will be seen as the co-owner of Alexia and Frankie's Beauty Bar in Surfside, Fla.

Is Peter against Alexia Echevarria’s third marriage?

Echevarria’s eldest son Peter, who is named after his biological father, went through depression during Frankie’s recovery period. He even went to jail for punching a homeless man in 2012.

The previous season showed that Peter got to know about his father’s past who went to prison for 4.5 years. He was hurt that his mother hid the truth from him.

Last year, reports claimed that Peter went to the Paris School of Business and worked in real estate. The upcoming season of RHOM will feature him as well, as shown in the trailer.

The clip shows him opposing the idea of Echevarria getting married for the third time. She has been dating Todd Nepola for a long time and got engaged in 2019. They were planning to tie the knots this year, but it looks like Peter is not happy with the arrangement.

The trailer of the Peacock series also showed him engaging in a verbal fight with Nepola, who calls him a “loser.”

When will ‘RHOM’ Season 4 air?

RHOM will feature Echevarria’s mother’s funeral. During the shooting of Season 4, her mom passed away on the day Echevarria was going to marry Nepola.

In addition to Echevarria, the RHOM cast includes Lisa Hochstein, Kiki Barth, Marysol Patton, Larsa Pippen, and Adriana De Moura. This season's newcomers include Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin and Guerdy Abraira.

The fourth season of Real Housewives of Miami will premiere Thursday, December 16, on Peacock TV.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia