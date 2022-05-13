The Time Traveler's Wife cast list: Theo James, Rose Leslie and others star in HBO series

HBO recently announced that The Time Traveler's Wife, a series adaptation of the popular novel of the same name written by Audrey Niffenegger, will premiere on Sunday, May 15, 2022.

The drama revolves around the concept of time travel and follows the romantic relationship of Henry DeTamble, who possesses a unique gene that allows him to travel through time.

Henry is married to a woman named Claire Abshire, who finds it extremely difficult to cope with her husband's time travel. How does their love blossom? Will the couple be able to sustain their relationship while time traveling seems to threaten their love?

The Cast of The Time Traveler's Wife

The Time Traveler's Wife boasts an amazing cast. In the lead role are Theo James as Henry DeTamble, and Rose Leslie as Claire Abshire. They are joined by Caitlin Shorey as the young Clare Abshire, Peter Graham as Mark Abshire, Jason David as the young Henry DeTamble, Barry Kolman as the orchestra conductor, Kate Siegel as Annette DeTamble, and Jaime Ray Newman as Lucille Abshire.

Rose Leslie as Claire Abshire

Rose Leslie is a Scottish actress who rose to fame with her stellar role as Gwen Dawson in the drama series, Downtown Abbey. She is also popular for her role in the HBO fantasy series, Game of Thrones, where she played Ygritte, Jon Snow's love interest.

Leslie has received critical as well as public acclaim for her performance in New Town and for her role in the CBS drama The Good Fight, where she starred as Maia Rindell. Rose Leslie is married to Kit Harrington, her Game of Thrones co-star, with whom she also has a baby. Moreover, Leslie is supposedly also related to royalty.

Theo James as Henry DeTamble

Theo James is an English actor who is famous for portraying the character Tobias "Four" Eaton in The Divergent Series film trilogy. James has a number of titles to his name. He has starred in the crime drama series Golden Boy (2013), horror films like Underworld: Awakening (2012) and Underworld: Blood Wars (2016), an action movie called How It Ends (2018), and also in a science fiction film, Archive (2020).

Apart from having a very successful acting career, James also runs a film and television production company named Untapped, along with Andrew D. Corkin of Uncorked Productions. Theo James is married to Irish actress Ruth Kearney, whom he met at the Bristol Old Vic Theater School.

The Time Traveler's Wife will be a six-episode romantic drama series that has been produced by HBO and Warner Bros Television jointly.

The series has been written by the acclaimed Steven Moffat, who also serves as the executive director of the HBO drama. He is joined by Sue Vertue, Brian Minchin, and Joseph E. Iberti. Directed by David Nutter, The Time Traveler's Wife is coming soon on HBO and HBO Max.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul