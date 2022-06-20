The Umbrella Academy Season 2 ending explained: What happened at Sissy's farm?

The much-awaited third season of The Umbrella Academy will premiere on Netflix on June 22, 2022. With the second season ending on an agonising cliffhanger, fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of the third instalment for quite some time now.

The finale of season 2, set almost entirely on Sissy's farm, reveals Lila's mysterious superpowers in one of the series' most shocking moments. Read further ahead to find out what happened at Sissy's farm in the finale of The Umbrella Academy season 2.

The Umbrella Academy season 2 finale: Lila learns the shocking truth

In the season finale, the Hargreeves find out that they are labelled as terrorists for allegedly enabling the assassination of former US President John F. Kennedy. Worried about Harlan, Vanya (now Victor) along with the siblings go to Sissy's farm. However, tension rises when the Handler along with Lila arrives at the farm.

In a shocking moment, Lila reveals her mysterious superpower: she can emulate the Academy's powers because she was born on the same day as the Hargreeves siblings. The siblings tell Lila that the Handler had commissioned Five to murder her parents. While Diego tries to convince her that she's one of them, the Handler shoots everyone except Lila, who confronts her. When Lila expresses her anger and calls the Hargreeves her family, the Handler kills her. Soon, one of the assassins kills the Handler.

Five then travels back in time by a few minutes and is able to stop the Handler from killing everyone. The Handler, however, is killed by the assassin. Meanwhile, Lila escapes as she manages to get hold of the briefcase. Later, Vanya retrieves his powers from Harlan and Commissioner Herb lets the siblings escape via a briefcase and travel back to 2019. Concerned about Harlan's safety, Vanya and Sissy break up. Elsewhere, Allison pens an emotional farewell letter to Ray.

The Umbrella Academy season 3 trailer and plot

The Umbrella Academy season 3 will premiere on Netflix on June 22, 2022. The trailer released by Netflix on May 19, 2022, sets high expectations as fans wait with bated breath to see the return of their superheroes. The official synopsis of the show on Netflix reads:

''Reunited by their father's death, estranged siblings with extraordinary powers uncover shocking family secrets — and a looming threat to humanity.''

The series has received widespread critical acclaim, winning numerous awards and accolades, including six Emmy Award nominations, a nomination for Teen Choice Awards, and many more. Critics praised the storyline, writing, performances and the accessible nature of the show.

The show stars several prominent actors in pivotal roles, including Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Robert Sheehan, and many more. The third season will also feature Euphoria actor Javon Walton, who is slated to play the role of Stan. Not many details about Walton's character are known at this point.

You can watch The Umbrella Academy season 3 on Netflix on June 22, 2022 at 12.00 AM PT/3.00 AM ET.

