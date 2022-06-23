The Umbrella Academy Season 3 ending explained: What is Sir Reginald Hargreeves up to now?

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 is back in all its time-traveling, end-of-the-world glory.

The Umbrellas are faced with new challenges this season in the form of their resurrected father, an apocalyptic Kugelblitz and The Sparrow Academy. The season picked up right after the cliffhanger ending of the previous season.

Netflix's offbeat time-travel superhero series is rife with highs and lows as well as surprising returns in its third run. Based on the comic book of the same name by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, the series was created by Steve Blackman. It follows the dysfunctional family of sibling superheroes as they are once again manipulated by their adoptive father.

The fate of the Sparrows in The Umbrella Academy Season 3

The first half of Season 3 majorly deals with the face-off between The Umbrellas and The Sparrow Academy, newly adopted heroes by Sir Reginald. However, most of the Sparrows are dead as the season progresses towards the end, with only Ben and Sloane making it out alive.

Sloane's fate is still uncertain as she is still missing at the end of the series, and Luther departs to look for her.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3: Reginald's plan and the mystery of Hotel Oblivion

Despite the resurrected version of Sir Reginald seeming nicer, he is still a manipulator. He uses his adopted children as pawns in his ploy to reset the universe and make himself the most powerful man in it.

Reginald murdered Luther and Klaus and attributed their deaths to the Hotel Oblivion's Guardians and the end of the world, respectively. He gets the rest of his children to fight the guards inside the hotel and ring seven bells, with the assurance that it would help undo the damage and save the universe.

While the siblings managed to fight off the guards, Allison remained amiss. She had previously struck a deal with her father in return for convincing others to partake in his mission.

It was later revealed by Reginald that Hotel Oblivion wasn't a building but, in fact, an interdimensional machine used to create the universe. By extracting his children's power, he managed to power it up and reprogram it, thus recreating the destroyed world. The extraction came at the cost of disfigurement of the Hargreeves siblings.

Allison eventually killed Reginald to save her siblings and pressed the big red button that set his plan in motion.

The ending of The Umbrella Academy Season 3: A whole new world without powers

Activating Reginald's plan resulted in a universe-altering change for everyone. Allison ended up at home, with both her daughter and husband from the 1960s living with her in 2019. While the rest of the Umbrella Academy found themselves in the Obsidian Memorial Park, opened by Reginald in 1989 on the day all his adopted children were born.

Luther resurrected and returned to his original body sans the ape-like muscles. He soon realized his wife Sloane wasn't there. Meanwhile, the rest of the siblings also realized that they had lost their powers. Number Five was unable to teleport, Diego could barely spin a knife, and Ben had no tentacles.

Luther went in search of his wife and was followed by Klaus. The rest of the Umbrellas stepped out into the new world, with Hargreeves written on nearly every skyscraper.

It appeared as though Sir Reginald had reset the world to make himself the most powerful and wealthy man, who was reunited with his supposed wife/partner – Abigail Hargreeves.

The mid-credits scene at the end of The Umbrella Academy Season 3

In between the credits was a short scene that showed Ben Hargreeves riding a subway in Korea.

The scene created a lot of speculation about whether this was Sparrow Ben or the dead Ben, who ended up being resurrected as part of Reginald's recreated universe.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 was released on Netflix on June 22, 2022.

