The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Episode 5: Is Klaus alive? 

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 finally debuted exclusively on Netflix on June 22 (Wednesday), 2022. The time-travel superhero drama series has become one of the best science fiction shows of all time, with its fascinating characters and intriguing storylines.

The official synopsis dropped by Netflix for season 3 states:

"Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own – and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) — now all they need to do is convince Dad’s new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?"

In Episode 4 of The Umbrella Academy Season 3, the audience witnessed the origin story of the time paradox revealed by Harlan Cooper, now called Lester. The episode also saw Klaus accidentally shot in the chest by Stanley with a harpoon.

It is safe to say that viewers have been eagerly waiting to see what will happen in the next episode. So, without further delay, let's dive in and discover how Episode 5 has turned out.

Recap of The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Episode 5: Kindest Cut

At the very beginning of Episode 5 of The Umbrella Academy season 3, viewers saw Klaus waking up in a monochromatic black and white world after accidentally getting shot by Stanley. It seemed like he was in a state of limbo. He was seen walking towards a bench where he started reliving some dreadful haunting memories.

Klaus first saw Reginald experimenting with his young version within a mausoleum. After that, he witnessed his teenage version fall off the roof, and lastly, he saw his latest demise after getting shot by a harpoon.

Soon, Klaus realized that he could avoid death as he saw his mother in the vision, informing him that he had died fifty-six times till now. It would appear as if Klaus was blessed with immortality.

Upon returning from the bar, Diego found Stanley trying to dissolve Klaus’ body in the hallway. Seeing Klaus still in a state of purgatory, Diego wrapped up his body with the rug and started taking his body downstairs. Suddenly, Klaus regained consciousness after exchanging some meaningful words with his mother in his afterlife vision.

What happened between Viktor and Harlan?

Episode 5 of The Umbrella Academy Season 3 also saw Viktor and Harlan having a serious altercation regarding past events, leading to a display of their powers which threw away both Viktor and Harlan across the room.

Viktor seemed angered regarding Harlan perishing those women, however, for Harlan, it was just a way of reaching out. Unfortunately, he ended up connecting with them. He tried to sever the bond, but it did not work as it was too late by then. Ever since Harlan has been hiding himself and his powers as well.

Later on, Harlan was seen deciding whether he should come clean to the Sparrow Academy and admit his fatal actions. Viktor seemed quite unsure about it and promised Harlan he would handle the matter himself before heading down to the ground floor.

Later on, Alison found Viktor sneaking Harlan out of the hotel. After that, she took over as the entire family evaded Viktor after finding out what had happened.

Another big highlight of Episode 5 of The Umbrella Academy Season 3 was Five's meeting with Pogo at the base of the Mothers of Agony biker gang.

Episode 5 of The Umbrella Academy Season 3

