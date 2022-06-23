The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Episode 3: What is the Grandfather Paradox?

The Umbrella Academy Season 3, a gripping and highly captivating new season of the beloved sci-fi superhero time-travel drama series, has finally arrived this June 22 (Wednesday), 2022, exclusively on the popular streaming platform Netflix.

Season 3 has already begun to get a lot of positive attention from both viewers and critics. As stated by the official synopsis for the show's Season 3:

"Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own – and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) — now all they need to do is convince Dad’s new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?"

Episode 2 of The Umbrella Academy Season 3 saw a big revelation about the Umbrella siblings' mothers. The episode also disclosed that a time paradox had been invoked. It was mentioned as the Grandfather Paradox.

Viewers are highly eager to discover what this Grandfather Paradox is all about. So, without further delay, let's jump right in and find out what happened in Episode 3.

Recap of The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Episode 3: 'Pocket Full of Lightning'

What is the Grandfather Paradox all about?

Episode 3 of The Umbrella Academy Season 3 revealed that when someone has traveled back in the time ahead of their grandfather having any children and has killed the grandfather, making their birth insoluble, it will eliminate them from the entire timeline.

This is what has happened in the show's current timeline. The present paradox has been swirling uncontrollably because despite the mothers being dead, all the Umbrella Academy siblings are still alive.

After witnessing the shockwave work firsthand, Luther informed the other members of the Umbrella Academy upon his return from the Sparrow Academy. Later on, Viktor was seen deciding to notify the Sparrows about Grandfather Paradox as they realized that it was the actual reason behind Marcus' disappearance.

After that, Viktor and Alison were seen heading out to meet with Ben and Fei. However, Alison lied to Ben about Marcus so that she could trade the briefcase for him. However, Ben and Fei later found out about the truth behind Marcus' disappearance from Grace, who was seen observing the red angry energy vortex.

Who is Lester?

In Episode 3 of The Umbrella Academy Season 3, the audience witnessed a strange man coming to stay at Hotel Obsidian. The man is called Lester.

Later on, the Sparrows arrived at Hotel Obsidian and attacked all the members of the Umbrella Academy who were present at the time. The Umbrella siblings struggled as they had no idea or plan for the battle. Meanwhile, Diego’s son, Stanley, rushed in and accidentally set fire to one of the hotel drapes.

At one point, the older man named Lester, who had checked in earlier, appeared in the hallway and began screaming, firing a deadly blow of energy and severely bashing the sparrows.

Alphonso and Jayme looked colossally injured while the others escaped the hotel. At the very end, Viktor turned to face the older man, Lester, who he seemed to have recognized as Sissy’s son, Harlan.

Another big highlight of Episode 3 of The Umbrella Academy Season 3 was Five and Lila finally managing to fix the time-travel briefcase and get transported to a dystopian icy wonderland.

Don't forget to watch The Umbrella Academy Season 3's Episode 3, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far