The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Episode 2: What is the big revelation about the Umbrella siblings' mothers?

The Umbrella Academy Season 3, the highly-anticipated new season of the much-celebrated sci-fi superhero drama series, finally made its debut on Netflix on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. In Episode 1 of the series, the audience witnessed Marcus getting vaporized after the red angry energy ball catalyzed a lethal shockwave.

The second episode saw a shocking revelation when the Umbrella siblings realised that all of their mothers had passed away on the exact same date -October 1, 1989. This meant that their mothers had passed away before their births, suggesting that them coming to the current reality had induced a time paradox.

Here, we attempt a deep dive and see what all happened in Episode 2 of The Umbrella Academy Season 3.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Episode 2: A quick recap

What happened to the Umbrella siblings' mothers?

Episode 2 of The Umbrella Academy saw Five and Klaus heading off to Pennsylvania in search of the latter’s birth mother. Upon following the address, Klaus ended up in the Amish countryside, where he was kicked out by a man named Caleb when he started asking about his mother, Rachel.

Later on, he found out that the woman named Sarah-Beth was Rachel’s sister. The episode revealed that Rachel had passed away on Klaus’ birthday, indicating that she died ahead of his birth. Sarah-Beth was seen handing over an entire bundle of papers for confirmation, before Klaus and Five left the countryside.

Upon the duo's return to Hotel Obsidian, Five was seen opening that bundle of papers in front of the other siblings (apart from Luther). The papers disclosed a shocking truth about the Umbrella siblings' mothers - they had all died on the same day i.e. October 1, 1989.

This indicated that their mothers had all passed away before their births, which in turn meant that them coming to the present reality had induced a time paradox known as The Grandfather Paradox.

What happened to Luther?

At the very beginning of the second episode of The Umbrella Academy Season 3, the audience can see Luther getting attacked by the Sparrows while he goes out for a run. Ben is seen kicking Luther in the face and knocking him down.

The Sparrows attacked and abducted Luther for revenge as they believed that the Umbrella siblings were responsible for the disappearance of Marcus. Upon waking up after getting knocked out, Luther realized that he was at the Sparrow Academy.

However, far from mistreating Luther, the Sparrows behaved well with him, and seemed to harbour an intention of keeping him captive until they received Marcus back.

Meanwhile, Luther started bonding with Sloane, which led to the development of a romantic relationship between the duo. However, a spark of doubt was raised in his mind when Sloanne asked him about their stay.

Later on, Ben is seen letting Luther return to his siblings, on the pretension of returning Marcus unscathed.

Just as Luther was leaving the Sparrow Academy, Sloane apologized to him for the earlier situation before going on to explain that she had meant every word she said, leading to a passionate kiss between the two.

Another significant highlight of Episode 2 was the beginning of Vanya's new identification as Viktor.

