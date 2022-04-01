From Doctor Doom to Reverse-Flash: 5 best comic book superheroes with time-traveling abilities

It's interesting to witness a comic book character modify past occurrences by traveling back in time. So, it's no wonder that time-traveling is becoming an exciting thing in the Marvel and DC universe, whether in comics or movies.

Of course, watching a superhero travel through time is interesting, but it is even more exciting and thrilling to see a supervillain using such abilities. From DC's time-trapper to Marvel's Kang the Conqueror, many supervillains can give a twist to the storyline with their time-travel powers. This article dives into five supervillains from comic books who can travel through time.

These comic book supervillains can travel through time

1) Time Trapper

The character is one of the most powerful and mysterious supervillains appearing in the DC comic book. He resides at the end of time and can travel through time. Along with that, he can also manipulate, freeze, and alter time. What makes him more dangerous is the ability to age or de-age his enemies and drag them to death.

He hated the Legion of Superheroes, so he created a barrier known as the 'Iron Curtain of Time' that doesn't let the heroes travel-time for more than 30 days.

Apart from time-travel powers, the comic book supervillain has several other powers: size manipulation, teleportation, and telepathy.

2) Reverse-Flash

Edward Thawne, aka Reverse-Flash, was always a genius, even before he had metahuman abilities. This made him one of the most competent characters in the DC Universe. Reverse-Flash can move faster than the speed of light, making him one of the supervillains who has time-travel ability.

Also, by traveling to the past, he can alter the events that have taken place at that time. For instance, Reverse-Flash traveled back to the past to stop Barry Allem from becoming a speedster. His time-traveling abilities are so powerful that he can completely erase the existence of an entity.

3) Kang The Conqueror

The fictional supervillain from the Marvel comic book has appeared in various avatars. Each avatar has its backstory. Here we have covered Nathaniel Richards' Kang. He is a genius physicist, mathematician, and expert historical scholar specializing in time travel.

Kang discovered the time-travel technology of Doctor Doom's time machine and became pharaoh Rama-Tut by traveling to Ancient Egypt. He traveled between different timelines and met other versions of himself.

Besides these, Kang doesn't have any superpowers, but that doesn't make him less powerful. His 40th-century battle armor gives him extra strength, forces field projection, enables him to survive 30 days without food and water, and can control any form of technology.

4) Doctor Doom

Over the years, Doctor Doom has appeared as an anti-hero and supervillain in Marvel comics. He is a genius scientist who has created several incredible robots and doomsday machines. One such machine designed by him is a functional time machine. The machine has a platform with a separate console, so an operator is needed to control the console.

The subjects are supposed to stand on the machine's platform, and the operator will help them travel through time. However, Doctor Doom doesn't require anyone's help to time-travel as using the time-circuitry in his armor enables him to go back or ahead in time and come to the present time at his own will.

5) Gorr

In comic book, Gorr is considered the God Butcher because of his hatred towards Gods. Initially, Gorr believed in God, but when his family and people died and no God came to help, he stopped believing in deities. However, Gorr later learns that God exists, and he starts hunting them because they didn't help his people.

Of course, Gorr grew in power substantially with time, so it's no wonder that he was almost close to killing Thor. But besides superhuman strength and other usual abilities, Gorr can time travel because of the Pool of Forevers, a time travel tool created by the Time Gods of Chronux. Gorr used Pool's powers to easily travel years into the future and sometimes into the past.

