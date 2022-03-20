Who is the fastest speedster? Ranking the 5 fastest characters in comic history

Speedsters in Marvel, DC, and other comic books have always tried to one-up each other. Casually breaking sound speed and light speed records, the superheroes have always pushed their limits. All this for the singular title of the undisputed champion, "The fastest man alive."

Many speedsters have contended for this title but only a few have left a mark. Let us take a look at the top 5 fastest superheroes in comic book history.

DC comics contain a significantly higher number of speedsters than Marvel

5) Makkari

Makkari is the fastest genetically engineered being known as the Eternal. Having existed for thousands of years, the speedster is often revered as Mercury, the Roman god of speed.

This eternal is obsessed with his speed, he sacrificed his other powers like strength and energy projection so that he could focus all his energy on his pace.

Originally introduced in Marvel comics as a male, in a rebirth event where the Eternals can change their gender and appearance as well as power, Makkari was born female but chose to retain her superspeed. Makkari can run near lightspeed for a long period of time.

4) Superman

The man of steel is not just super strong, he is super fast too. In the early comics, Superman was shown traversing several galaxies in a matter of minutes. Superman broke light speed records many times in the history of DC comics. Often his strength and speed have been exaggerated but that’s Superman for you.

While other speedsters on this list maintain high speeds by running on land, Superman can run as well and can fly at high speeds. His dexterity and reflexes are second only to the speedsters of DC who are high up on the list.

3) Northstar and Aurora

The twins are the fastest superheroes in Marvel comics. Northstar and Aurora are members of Alpha Flight, a Canadian superhero organization. The twins can manipulate the kinetic energy in their body, which grants them super speed.

While Northstar is just slightly faster than his sister Aurora, the two can easily break the light-speed record without breaking a sweat. However, they avoid traversing at lightspeed since they do not possess complete control over their powers.

Other than superspeed, Aurora and Northstar can fly and project photonic energy blasts.

2) Flash (Barry Allen)

You can’t expect anything less from a superhero whose tagline is "the fastest man alive." Forensic chemist Barry Allen gained his superpowers in a lab accident where unknown chemicals spilled on him. Barry can run at extraordinarily high speeds by tapping into a mysterious energy called the speed force.

Flash has raced and defeated many ace speedsters like Reverse-Flash, Zoom, God Speed, and even Superman. Flash’s reaction speed is incredible, he can perceive events that occur in less than an attosecond which is one quintillionth of a second.

1) Flash (Wally West)

The third superhero known by the name of Flash, Wally West is undoubtedly the fastest man alive, not just in the DC comics multiverse but in the entire history of comic book fiction.

A fan of the scarlet speedster, Wally West gained his superpowers in a lab accident similar to Barry Allen. Similar to Allen, Wally gains his superspeed through the speed force.

According to comics, although Wally West and Barry Allen have equal speed, Wally is considered the fastest speedster. In comic books such as Titans #7, The Flash #49, and The Flash #50: Flash War, Wally has bested Allen, sometimes with ease. Barry Allen himself declares Wally West’s Flash as the fastest man alive in The Flash: Chain Lightning.

