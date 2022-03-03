Top 5 fastest superheroes in DC Comics

DC Comics is full of fascinating characters that flaunt their unique abilities. However, there are several characters in this massive universe who feature incredible speed.

When it comes to characters who can travel faster than light, fans often think of The Flash. But, they’d be surprised to learn that there are several other characters too who can fly or run faster than the beloved Barry Allen.

Top 5 DC Comics' fastest superheroes of all time

5) Flash

The Flash can run at a speed of light (image via DC)

Given the name "Scarlet Speedster," the Flash title is taken by several superheroes. The original Flash made his first-ever appearance in Flash Comics #1 in 1940. After that, fans have seen several characters take on the title, including Barry Allen, Wally West, and more.

However, all these versions have something in common, which is their lightning speed. But it has been a tough task to figure out who is the fastest Flash of them all.

Barry Allen, for instance, possesses immense speed and has raced with Superman several times to see who is the fastest. However, the races often resulted in a tie. Some of the Flash variants hold the power to create duplicates, and the duplicates are sometimes seen completing tasks in different timelines.

4) Shazam

Shazam receives the ability to fly by Gods of Speed, Mercury (Image via DC)

Billy Batson, aka Shazam, is the youngest and most-underrated superhero in DC's universe.

In the comics, Shazam has incredible superhuman speed because of getting some powers from the God of Speed, Mercury. His ability to fly at the speed of light makes him invulnerable and faster than any other hero. However, he still isn’t fast enough to defeat Superman.

3) Green Lantern

Green Lantern has lightening speed and can travel from planet to planet (Image via DC)

Similar to Flash, the Green Lantern title has also been taken by several superheroes over the years. The first Green Lantern came into existence in 1940. Every Green Lantern wears a ring to fight evil. These rings give several superhuman powers to the wearer that are triggered by emotions, imagination, and courage.

The full potential of the ring was only briefly shown in the stories. However, only two things are known, one is that the ring grants the power to fly at great speeds to its wearer and the other one is that a green light accompanies all its effects.

If used correctly, the wearers of this alien ring can travel from one planet to another at lightning speed, which makes Green Lantern one of the fastest characters.

2) Godspeed

Godspeed is the rival of Flash (image via DC)

Godspeed, aka August Heart, is both an anti-hero and a supervillain in the DC universe. After his brother was killed and the suspect was relieved, August got revengeful and eventually gained speed-rich superpowers.

Godspeed also has the capability to steal any other speedster's speed by running next to them at a similar speed. In the process, Godspeed can hurt himself or kill another speedster if they don't give up their speed easily. And of course, stealing speed force from other speedsters gives Godspeed even greater speed.

1) Superman

Superman is the fastest superhero in DC Comics (Image via DC)

Superman is undoubtedly the fastest character in DC Comics. In several storylines, the Kryptonian was able to fly at an unlimited speed. In fact, he was able to travel through time because of his faster than light speed.

For instance, in the Silver Age, the superhero broke all planes of existence with his immense speed, implying there’s no limit to speed when it comes to Superman. Also, in Red Hood and the Outlaws #14, Superman traveled 4.67 billion miles in seconds.

Of course, Superman's speed varies from one DC continuity to another. However, it’s hard to deny, however, that the superhero can travel billions of miles in seconds if he pushes his limits.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan